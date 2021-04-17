Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Soprema Group, GAF, Sika

“

The report titled Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Single-Ply Roofing Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2879852/global-single-ply-roofing-membranes-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Single-Ply Roofing Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL Corporation, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, IB Roof Systems, Custom Seal Roofing, Joaboa Technology, Polyglass, Oriental Yuhong

Market Segmentation by Product: PVC

EPDM

TPO



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Single-Ply Roofing Membranes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2879852/global-single-ply-roofing-membranes-market

Table of Contents:

1 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Overview

1.1 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Product Overview

1.2 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PVC

1.2.2 EPDM

1.2.3 TPO

1.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Single-Ply Roofing Membranes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes by Application

4.1 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes by Country

5.1 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes by Country

6.1 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes by Country

8.1 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 GAF

10.2.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.2.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GAF Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.2.5 GAF Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 Duro-Last

10.4.1 Duro-Last Corporation Information

10.4.2 Duro-Last Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Duro-Last Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Duro-Last Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.4.5 Duro-Last Recent Development

10.5 Johns Manville

10.5.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Johns Manville Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Johns Manville Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.5.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.6 TECHNONICOL Corporation

10.6.1 TECHNONICOL Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 TECHNONICOL Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TECHNONICOL Corporation Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.6.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Firestone

10.7.1 Firestone Corporation Information

10.7.2 Firestone Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Firestone Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Firestone Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.7.5 Firestone Recent Development

10.8 Carlisle

10.8.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Carlisle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Carlisle Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Carlisle Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.8.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.9 CKS

10.9.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.9.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CKS Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CKS Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.9.5 CKS Recent Development

10.10 Versico

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Versico Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Versico Recent Development

10.11 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

10.11.1 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.11.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Recent Development

10.12 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.12.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.12.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.13 FiberTite

10.13.1 FiberTite Corporation Information

10.13.2 FiberTite Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 FiberTite Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 FiberTite Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.13.5 FiberTite Recent Development

10.14 Fosroc

10.14.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fosroc Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fosroc Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.14.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.15 Bauder

10.15.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Bauder Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Bauder Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.15.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.16 IB Roof Systems

10.16.1 IB Roof Systems Corporation Information

10.16.2 IB Roof Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 IB Roof Systems Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 IB Roof Systems Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.16.5 IB Roof Systems Recent Development

10.17 Custom Seal Roofing

10.17.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

10.17.2 Custom Seal Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Custom Seal Roofing Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Custom Seal Roofing Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.17.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Development

10.18 Joaboa Technology

10.18.1 Joaboa Technology Corporation Information

10.18.2 Joaboa Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Joaboa Technology Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Joaboa Technology Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.18.5 Joaboa Technology Recent Development

10.19 Polyglass

10.19.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

10.19.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Polyglass Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Polyglass Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.19.5 Polyglass Recent Development

10.20 Oriental Yuhong

10.20.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.20.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Oriental Yuhong Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Oriental Yuhong Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Products Offered

10.20.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Distributors

12.3 Single-Ply Roofing Membranes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2879852/global-single-ply-roofing-membranes-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”