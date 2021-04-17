Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | 3M, Steris, Getinge Group

“

The report titled Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Steris, Getinge Group, Cantel Medical, Mesa Laboratories, Inc., Tuttnauer, Bioquell (Ecolab), Terragene, Baumer S.A, Liofilchem, GKE, Sychem, Etigam, Fuze Medicine Equipment, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering

Market Segmentation by Product: Self-Contained Biological Indicator

Biological Indicator Strip



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Pharmaceutical

Other



The Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization market?

Table of Contents:

1 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Overview

1.1 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Product Overview

1.2 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Self-Contained Biological Indicator

1.2.2 Biological Indicator Strip

1.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization by Application

4.1 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospital

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization by Country

5.1 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization by Country

6.1 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization by Country

8.1 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 3M Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 3M Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Steris

10.2.1 Steris Corporation Information

10.2.2 Steris Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Steris Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.2.5 Steris Recent Development

10.3 Getinge Group

10.3.1 Getinge Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Getinge Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Getinge Group Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Getinge Group Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.3.5 Getinge Group Recent Development

10.4 Cantel Medical

10.4.1 Cantel Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cantel Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cantel Medical Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cantel Medical Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.4.5 Cantel Medical Recent Development

10.5 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

10.5.1 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.5.5 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Tuttnauer

10.6.1 Tuttnauer Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tuttnauer Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tuttnauer Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tuttnauer Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.6.5 Tuttnauer Recent Development

10.7 Bioquell (Ecolab)

10.7.1 Bioquell (Ecolab) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bioquell (Ecolab) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Bioquell (Ecolab) Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Bioquell (Ecolab) Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.7.5 Bioquell (Ecolab) Recent Development

10.8 Terragene

10.8.1 Terragene Corporation Information

10.8.2 Terragene Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Terragene Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Terragene Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.8.5 Terragene Recent Development

10.9 Baumer S.A

10.9.1 Baumer S.A Corporation Information

10.9.2 Baumer S.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Baumer S.A Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Baumer S.A Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.9.5 Baumer S.A Recent Development

10.10 Liofilchem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Liofilchem Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Liofilchem Recent Development

10.11 GKE

10.11.1 GKE Corporation Information

10.11.2 GKE Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 GKE Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 GKE Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.11.5 GKE Recent Development

10.12 Sychem

10.12.1 Sychem Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sychem Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sychem Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sychem Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.12.5 Sychem Recent Development

10.13 Etigam

10.13.1 Etigam Corporation Information

10.13.2 Etigam Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Etigam Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Etigam Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.13.5 Etigam Recent Development

10.14 Fuze Medicine Equipment

10.14.1 Fuze Medicine Equipment Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fuze Medicine Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fuze Medicine Equipment Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fuze Medicine Equipment Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.14.5 Fuze Medicine Equipment Recent Development

10.15 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering

10.15.1 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Distributors

12.3 Biological Indicator for Steam and Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”