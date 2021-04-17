Polyurethane Grouts Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL

“
The report titled Global Polyurethane Grouts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Grouts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Grouts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Grouts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Grouts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Grouts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Grouts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Grouts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Grouts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Grouts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Grouts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Grouts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL, Myagkaya Krovlya, JSC Komitex, Sika, KÖSTER Group, ISOMAT SA, Alchimica SA, Nordic Waterproofing, SOPREMA, Polyglass, Wacker, ZOLVTEK, Organix Building System, Bituroll, Kryton International, GCP Applied Technologies, Dow, Normet, Basf, SYLPYL, Henkel, Mapei, Atlas, Fosroc, Sodamco, Awazel, Comex (PPG), Euco (RPM)
Market Segmentation by Product: Waterborne Polyurethane Grouts
Solventborne Polyurethane Grouts
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Infrastructure
Other
The Polyurethane Grouts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Grouts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Grouts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Grouts market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Grouts industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Grouts market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Grouts market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Grouts market?
Table of Contents:
1 Polyurethane Grouts Market Overview
1.1 Polyurethane Grouts Product Overview
1.2 Polyurethane Grouts Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Waterborne Polyurethane Grouts
1.2.2 Solventborne Polyurethane Grouts
1.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Grouts Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Grouts Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Polyurethane Grouts Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyurethane Grouts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Polyurethane Grouts Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Polyurethane Grouts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyurethane Grouts Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyurethane Grouts as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Grouts Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyurethane Grouts Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Polyurethane Grouts Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Polyurethane Grouts by Application
4.1 Polyurethane Grouts Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Residential
4.1.4 Infrastructure
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Polyurethane Grouts by Country
5.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Polyurethane Grouts by Country
6.1 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts by Country
8.1 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Grouts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Grouts Business
10.1 PLASTFOIL
10.1.1 PLASTFOIL Corporation Information
10.1.2 PLASTFOIL Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 PLASTFOIL Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 PLASTFOIL Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.1.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Development
10.2 Elastoizol Premium Group
10.2.1 Elastoizol Premium Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Elastoizol Premium Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Elastoizol Premium Group Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 PLASTFOIL Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.2.5 Elastoizol Premium Group Recent Development
10.3 TechnoNICOL
10.3.1 TechnoNICOL Corporation Information
10.3.2 TechnoNICOL Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 TechnoNICOL Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 TechnoNICOL Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.3.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Development
10.4 Myagkaya Krovlya
10.4.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Corporation Information
10.4.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.4.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Development
10.5 JSC Komitex
10.5.1 JSC Komitex Corporation Information
10.5.2 JSC Komitex Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 JSC Komitex Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 JSC Komitex Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.5.5 JSC Komitex Recent Development
10.6 Sika
10.6.1 Sika Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sika Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sika Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.6.5 Sika Recent Development
10.7 KÖSTER Group
10.7.1 KÖSTER Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 KÖSTER Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 KÖSTER Group Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 KÖSTER Group Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.7.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Development
10.8 ISOMAT SA
10.8.1 ISOMAT SA Corporation Information
10.8.2 ISOMAT SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ISOMAT SA Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ISOMAT SA Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.8.5 ISOMAT SA Recent Development
10.9 Alchimica SA
10.9.1 Alchimica SA Corporation Information
10.9.2 Alchimica SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Alchimica SA Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Alchimica SA Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.9.5 Alchimica SA Recent Development
10.10 Nordic Waterproofing
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Polyurethane Grouts Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nordic Waterproofing Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Development
10.11 SOPREMA
10.11.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information
10.11.2 SOPREMA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SOPREMA Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SOPREMA Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.11.5 SOPREMA Recent Development
10.12 Polyglass
10.12.1 Polyglass Corporation Information
10.12.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Polyglass Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Polyglass Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.12.5 Polyglass Recent Development
10.13 Wacker
10.13.1 Wacker Corporation Information
10.13.2 Wacker Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Wacker Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Wacker Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.13.5 Wacker Recent Development
10.14 ZOLVTEK
10.14.1 ZOLVTEK Corporation Information
10.14.2 ZOLVTEK Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 ZOLVTEK Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 ZOLVTEK Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.14.5 ZOLVTEK Recent Development
10.15 Organix Building System
10.15.1 Organix Building System Corporation Information
10.15.2 Organix Building System Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Organix Building System Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Organix Building System Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.15.5 Organix Building System Recent Development
10.16 Bituroll
10.16.1 Bituroll Corporation Information
10.16.2 Bituroll Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Bituroll Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Bituroll Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.16.5 Bituroll Recent Development
10.17 Kryton International
10.17.1 Kryton International Corporation Information
10.17.2 Kryton International Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Kryton International Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Kryton International Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.17.5 Kryton International Recent Development
10.18 GCP Applied Technologies
10.18.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information
10.18.2 GCP Applied Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 GCP Applied Technologies Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 GCP Applied Technologies Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.18.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development
10.19 Dow
10.19.1 Dow Corporation Information
10.19.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Dow Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Dow Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.19.5 Dow Recent Development
10.20 Normet
10.20.1 Normet Corporation Information
10.20.2 Normet Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Normet Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Normet Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.20.5 Normet Recent Development
10.21 Basf
10.21.1 Basf Corporation Information
10.21.2 Basf Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Basf Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Basf Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.21.5 Basf Recent Development
10.22 SYLPYL
10.22.1 SYLPYL Corporation Information
10.22.2 SYLPYL Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 SYLPYL Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 SYLPYL Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.22.5 SYLPYL Recent Development
10.23 Henkel
10.23.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.23.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Henkel Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Henkel Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.23.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.24 Mapei
10.24.1 Mapei Corporation Information
10.24.2 Mapei Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Mapei Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Mapei Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.24.5 Mapei Recent Development
10.25 Atlas
10.25.1 Atlas Corporation Information
10.25.2 Atlas Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Atlas Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Atlas Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.25.5 Atlas Recent Development
10.26 Fosroc
10.26.1 Fosroc Corporation Information
10.26.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Fosroc Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Fosroc Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.26.5 Fosroc Recent Development
10.27 Sodamco
10.27.1 Sodamco Corporation Information
10.27.2 Sodamco Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Sodamco Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Sodamco Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.27.5 Sodamco Recent Development
10.28 Awazel
10.28.1 Awazel Corporation Information
10.28.2 Awazel Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Awazel Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Awazel Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.28.5 Awazel Recent Development
10.29 Comex (PPG)
10.29.1 Comex (PPG) Corporation Information
10.29.2 Comex (PPG) Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Comex (PPG) Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Comex (PPG) Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.29.5 Comex (PPG) Recent Development
10.30 Euco (RPM)
10.30.1 Euco (RPM) Corporation Information
10.30.2 Euco (RPM) Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Euco (RPM) Polyurethane Grouts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Euco (RPM) Polyurethane Grouts Products Offered
10.30.5 Euco (RPM) Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Polyurethane Grouts Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Polyurethane Grouts Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Polyurethane Grouts Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Polyurethane Grouts Distributors
12.3 Polyurethane Grouts Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
