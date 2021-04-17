Injection Grouting Material Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL

“
The report titled Global Injection Grouting Material Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Injection Grouting Material market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Injection Grouting Material market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Injection Grouting Material market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Injection Grouting Material market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Injection Grouting Material report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2879761/global-injection-grouting-material-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Injection Grouting Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Injection Grouting Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Injection Grouting Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Injection Grouting Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Injection Grouting Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Injection Grouting Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL, Myagkaya Krovlya, JSC Komitex, Sika, KÖSTER Group, ISOMAT SA, Alchimica SA, Nordic Waterproofing, SOPREMA, Polyglass, Wacker, ZOLVTEK, Organix Building System, Bituroll, Kryton International, GCP Applied Technologies, Dow, Normet, Basf, SYLPYL, Henkel, Mapei, Atlas, Fosroc, Sodamco, Awazel, Comex (PPG), Euco (RPM)
Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane Grouts
Epoxy Resin Grouts
Acrylate Grouts
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Infrastructure
Other
The Injection Grouting Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Injection Grouting Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Injection Grouting Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Injection Grouting Material market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Injection Grouting Material industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Injection Grouting Material market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Injection Grouting Material market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Injection Grouting Material market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2879761/global-injection-grouting-material-market
Table of Contents:
1 Injection Grouting Material Market Overview
1.1 Injection Grouting Material Product Overview
1.2 Injection Grouting Material Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Polyurethane Grouts
1.2.2 Epoxy Resin Grouts
1.2.3 Acrylate Grouts
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Injection Grouting Material Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Injection Grouting Material Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Injection Grouting Material Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Injection Grouting Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Injection Grouting Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Injection Grouting Material Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Injection Grouting Material Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Injection Grouting Material as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Injection Grouting Material Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Injection Grouting Material Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Injection Grouting Material Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Injection Grouting Material by Application
4.1 Injection Grouting Material Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial
4.1.2 Commercial
4.1.3 Residential
4.1.4 Infrastructure
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Injection Grouting Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Injection Grouting Material by Country
5.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Injection Grouting Material by Country
6.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Injection Grouting Material by Country
8.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grouting Material Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Injection Grouting Material Business
10.1 PLASTFOIL
10.1.1 PLASTFOIL Corporation Information
10.1.2 PLASTFOIL Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 PLASTFOIL Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 PLASTFOIL Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.1.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Development
10.2 Elastoizol Premium Group
10.2.1 Elastoizol Premium Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Elastoizol Premium Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Elastoizol Premium Group Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 PLASTFOIL Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.2.5 Elastoizol Premium Group Recent Development
10.3 TechnoNICOL
10.3.1 TechnoNICOL Corporation Information
10.3.2 TechnoNICOL Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 TechnoNICOL Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 TechnoNICOL Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.3.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Development
10.4 Myagkaya Krovlya
10.4.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Corporation Information
10.4.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.4.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Development
10.5 JSC Komitex
10.5.1 JSC Komitex Corporation Information
10.5.2 JSC Komitex Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 JSC Komitex Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 JSC Komitex Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.5.5 JSC Komitex Recent Development
10.6 Sika
10.6.1 Sika Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sika Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Sika Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.6.5 Sika Recent Development
10.7 KÖSTER Group
10.7.1 KÖSTER Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 KÖSTER Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 KÖSTER Group Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 KÖSTER Group Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.7.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Development
10.8 ISOMAT SA
10.8.1 ISOMAT SA Corporation Information
10.8.2 ISOMAT SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ISOMAT SA Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ISOMAT SA Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.8.5 ISOMAT SA Recent Development
10.9 Alchimica SA
10.9.1 Alchimica SA Corporation Information
10.9.2 Alchimica SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Alchimica SA Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Alchimica SA Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.9.5 Alchimica SA Recent Development
10.10 Nordic Waterproofing
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Injection Grouting Material Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Nordic Waterproofing Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Development
10.11 SOPREMA
10.11.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information
10.11.2 SOPREMA Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 SOPREMA Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 SOPREMA Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.11.5 SOPREMA Recent Development
10.12 Polyglass
10.12.1 Polyglass Corporation Information
10.12.2 Polyglass Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Polyglass Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Polyglass Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.12.5 Polyglass Recent Development
10.13 Wacker
10.13.1 Wacker Corporation Information
10.13.2 Wacker Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Wacker Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Wacker Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.13.5 Wacker Recent Development
10.14 ZOLVTEK
10.14.1 ZOLVTEK Corporation Information
10.14.2 ZOLVTEK Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 ZOLVTEK Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 ZOLVTEK Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.14.5 ZOLVTEK Recent Development
10.15 Organix Building System
10.15.1 Organix Building System Corporation Information
10.15.2 Organix Building System Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Organix Building System Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Organix Building System Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.15.5 Organix Building System Recent Development
10.16 Bituroll
10.16.1 Bituroll Corporation Information
10.16.2 Bituroll Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Bituroll Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Bituroll Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.16.5 Bituroll Recent Development
10.17 Kryton International
10.17.1 Kryton International Corporation Information
10.17.2 Kryton International Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Kryton International Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Kryton International Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.17.5 Kryton International Recent Development
10.18 GCP Applied Technologies
10.18.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information
10.18.2 GCP Applied Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 GCP Applied Technologies Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 GCP Applied Technologies Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.18.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development
10.19 Dow
10.19.1 Dow Corporation Information
10.19.2 Dow Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Dow Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Dow Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.19.5 Dow Recent Development
10.20 Normet
10.20.1 Normet Corporation Information
10.20.2 Normet Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Normet Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Normet Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.20.5 Normet Recent Development
10.21 Basf
10.21.1 Basf Corporation Information
10.21.2 Basf Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Basf Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Basf Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.21.5 Basf Recent Development
10.22 SYLPYL
10.22.1 SYLPYL Corporation Information
10.22.2 SYLPYL Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 SYLPYL Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 SYLPYL Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.22.5 SYLPYL Recent Development
10.23 Henkel
10.23.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.23.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Henkel Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Henkel Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.23.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.24 Mapei
10.24.1 Mapei Corporation Information
10.24.2 Mapei Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Mapei Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Mapei Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.24.5 Mapei Recent Development
10.25 Atlas
10.25.1 Atlas Corporation Information
10.25.2 Atlas Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Atlas Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Atlas Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.25.5 Atlas Recent Development
10.26 Fosroc
10.26.1 Fosroc Corporation Information
10.26.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Fosroc Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Fosroc Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.26.5 Fosroc Recent Development
10.27 Sodamco
10.27.1 Sodamco Corporation Information
10.27.2 Sodamco Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Sodamco Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Sodamco Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.27.5 Sodamco Recent Development
10.28 Awazel
10.28.1 Awazel Corporation Information
10.28.2 Awazel Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Awazel Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Awazel Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.28.5 Awazel Recent Development
10.29 Comex (PPG)
10.29.1 Comex (PPG) Corporation Information
10.29.2 Comex (PPG) Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Comex (PPG) Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Comex (PPG) Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.29.5 Comex (PPG) Recent Development
10.30 Euco (RPM)
10.30.1 Euco (RPM) Corporation Information
10.30.2 Euco (RPM) Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Euco (RPM) Injection Grouting Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Euco (RPM) Injection Grouting Material Products Offered
10.30.5 Euco (RPM) Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Injection Grouting Material Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Injection Grouting Material Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Injection Grouting Material Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Injection Grouting Material Distributors
12.3 Injection Grouting Material Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2879761/global-injection-grouting-material-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”