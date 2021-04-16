Global Period Panties Market: Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Period Panties Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Increase in number of working women, rise in need for convenience and comfort, surge in inclination towards eco-friendly products, and growth in feminine health awareness drive the global period panties market. On the other hand, individuals resist from buying the product due to the high price of the period panties. This hampers the market growth.
Along with this, the global market for period panties faces a threat from substitute products, such as menstrual cups and tampons. The majority of the consumers have adjusted well and are comfortable using traditional menstrual hygiene products, which restrains the growth of the period panties market globally.
Another major challenge that this market faces is that women in rural areas are still facing many difficulties in managing periods. To regard this issue, the government of different nations and various organizations like UNICEF, are taking several initiatives to inflate awareness about menstrual health and hygiene. These initiatives will open several opportunities for the period panties market.
Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
Key Market Players Profiled in The Report – Clovia, Anigan, Dear Kate, Lunapads International, Knixwear, PantyProp, Modibodi, Period Panteez, Harebrained, THINX Inc., Adira, Flux, WUKA, and Fannypants.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
♦ The COVID-19 outbreak has not been gender-neutral when it comes to the market for sanitary products.
♦ Women are facing various hardships since the lockdown.
♦ The number of challenges for women has increased in various counties, like India, where menstrual hygiene health is not discussed socially.
♦ Due to the prevailing lockdown, production units are not operating, and there has been restricted access to sanitary products.
♦ Because of the supply chain disruption and panic buying/hoarding, there has been a shortage of menstrual hygiene products in chemists, grocery stores, and e-commerce websites.
♦ Shortage of supply has left no choices with girls and women but to shift to the traditional unhygienic practices of using rags/clothes during menstrual flow.
♦ Another major problem existing in the market for sanitary products is that many production units have switched to producing face mask, thereby, impacting the production and supply of sanitary products.
Key Segments Covered:
|Segments
|Sub-segments
|Type
|
|Style
|
|Size
|
|Distribution Channel
|
