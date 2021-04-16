Voice and Speech Analytics Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2027

Voice And Speech Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 4.17 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on voice and speech analytics market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as introduction of artificial intelligence enabled voice and speech analysis.

Increasing demand of monitor along with growing improvement in agent performance, surging risk and fraud detection, rising need to extract insights through customer interaction, adoption of emotion analysis, expansion of e-commerce platforms and provision of customer satisfaction are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the voice and speech analytics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, positive impact created by artificial intelligence will further create new opportunities for the growth of voice and speech analytics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of voice analytics solutions and unavailability of skilled workforce are acting as market restraints for voice and speech analytics in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This voice and speech analytics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on voice and speech analytics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Voice and Speech Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Voice and speech analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, organisation size and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Voice and speech analytics market on the basis of component has been segmented as solution and services. Solution has been further segmented into speech engine, indexing analysis and query tools, reporting and visualisation tools. Services have been further segmented into managed services and professional services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into consulting services, support and maintenance services, deployment and integration services.

Based on industry vertical, voice and speech analytics market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecommunications and IT, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and defence, energy and utilities, travel and hospitality and others.

On the basis of deployment model, voice and speech analytics market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Based on organisation size, voice and speech analytics market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Voice and speech analytics market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for voice and speech analytics market includes sentiment analysis, customer experience management, call monitoring, agent performance monitoring, sales performance management, competitive intelligence, risk and compliance management and others.

Voice and Speech Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

Voice and speech analytics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, application, deployment model, organisation size and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the voice and speech analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the voice and speech analytics market due to surging demand for analytics solution for making customer-centric decisions.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Voice and Speech Analytics Market Share Analysis

Voice and speech analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to voice and speech analytics market.

The major players covered in the voice and speech analytics market report are Verint, NICE Ltd., CallMiner, Avaya Inc., Genesys., Clarabridge, Voci Technologies, Inc, ZOOM International, Calabrio, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AlmavivA, Marchex, INC., Enghouse Interactive, Castel Communications, Aspect Software, Inc., Sabio Ltd, Business Systems (UK) Ltd, Talkdesk, Inc,, VoiceBase, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

