1,5-Pentanediol Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | BASF, UBE, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

The report titled Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,5-Pentanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,5-Pentanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, UBE, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Boadge Chemical, Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary, Hefei Evergreen Chemical, Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: 98% Purity

Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Resin

Polyurethane

Plasticizer

Glutaraldehyde

The 1,5-Pentanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 1,5-Pentanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1,5-Pentanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 1,5-Pentanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,5-Pentanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyester Resin

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Plasticizer

1.3.5 Glutaraldehyde

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Production

2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,5-Pentanediol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 UBE

12.2.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.2.2 UBE Overview

12.2.3 UBE 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 UBE 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.2.5 UBE Recent Developments

12.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

12.3.1 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Overview

12.3.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.3.5 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

12.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

12.4.1 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.4.5 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary

12.5.1 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Corporation Information

12.5.2 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Overview

12.5.3 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.5.5 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Recent Developments

12.6 Hefei Evergreen Chemical

12.6.1 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Overview

12.6.3 Hefei Evergreen Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hefei Evergreen Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.6.5 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

12.7.1 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals 1,5-Pentanediol Product Description

12.7.5 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 1,5-Pentanediol Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 1,5-Pentanediol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 1,5-Pentanediol Production Mode & Process

13.4 1,5-Pentanediol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Channels

13.4.2 1,5-Pentanediol Distributors

13.5 1,5-Pentanediol Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 1,5-Pentanediol Industry Trends

14.2 1,5-Pentanediol Market Drivers

14.3 1,5-Pentanediol Market Challenges

14.4 1,5-Pentanediol Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 1,5-Pentanediol Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

