eReader Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020-2027 Major Key players | Amazon, Sony, BarnesandNoble,PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco,Ematic,DistriRead(ICARUS),Aluratek

The recent penetration of internet users and rise in mobile user has influenced to shift toward e-reading, thus acting as a major driver toward market growth. The availability of all exclusive contents within a small screen along with easy in accessibility of various books also contributes toward market growth. However, real challenge lies in connecting with each and every group of people and bringing them on the platform has hampered the market growth. In addition, development of language translator to translate books and articles in regional language will help in market penetration during the forecast period. Moreover, the recent lockdown has encouraged publishers to publish books and articles online and further increased the market growth.

Companies covered :-

Amazon, Sony, BarnesandNoble,PocketBook, Kobo(Rakuten), Bookeen, Ectaco,Ematic,DistriRead(ICARUS),Aluratek

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to the recent outbreak, governments across the globe have imposed lockdown in their country. This lockdown has resulted in increased internet used thus leading to increase in number of eReaders and contributing toward market growth. Also change in consumer preference and inclination towards eReading and learning will have positive impact on the market in forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The easy availability of books at one place, along with affordable rate will further boost the market rate. In addition, the eReaders platform does not have any physical transaction due to the recent advent in technology.This transaction has also become very safe and attracted readers/consumers interest. The recent increase in publishing of books and articles due to lockdown has also affiliated toward market growth. Moreover, books and content available at cheap price coupled with the content is written from the readers point of view has also helped the market growth. However, the lights emitted by the mobile/laptop cause strain in the eyes, which is a major restraint in its market growth. On the contrary, pictorial depiction, which makes storytelling easy is expected to increase demand of eReaders in the forthcoming years.

New product launches to flourish the market

Many companies are investing in different ways in order to bring the significant changes in the eReader market and to create a wide customer base. For instance, the launch of an ebook ‘Life is What You Make It’ written by Preeti Shenoy is an illustration depicting the struggle of a youngster. Keeping in view the major youth population,it is successful in inspiring billions and overcoming the atrocities of life. Thus,it is a must read for all the age groups. The content was too staggering and caught the eyes of the readers as well as non-readers.

Surge in use in educational institutions

With the advent of internet and technology, there has been a significant demand for e books. As printing involves a lot of efforts to publish a book and harms the environment. Thus, there is wide availability of softcopies of the whole syllabus for students over the internet. It is an increasing trend, which has enabled the eReader market to grow tremendously in coming years.

