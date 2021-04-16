Current Scenario of Kickboxing Equipment Market: Business Status, Industry Trends, Growth By Top Companies And Outlook 2021-2027

The Objective of the “Global Kickboxing Equipment Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Kickboxing Equipment Market industry over the forecast years. Kickboxing Equipment Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Kickboxing equipment is necessary for the boxers to provide protection against injuries and enhance their experience. The advanced technology and innovation have introduced the variants of kickboxing gear, which has created a new trend in the market. The increased health consciousness, innovation, and technology in the equipment, comfortable gear, increase in recreational activities, kickboxing as a fitness exercise, inclination towards kickboxing for self-defense, participation in sports, increase in urbanization, easy availability of equipment, enhanced safety from the equipment, e-commerce, growing kickboxing classes, and training centers, international championships, celebrity endorsement, inclination toward fitness, and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global kickboxing equipment market.

However, increase in competition in the market, government regulations, highly-priced equipment, and availability of substitute products hinders market growth. Contrarily, investment in new product development, incorporation of technology in the equipment, and an increase in women participation present new pathways to the kickboxing equipment market.

Regions covered – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Century LLC, Everlast Worldwide, HayabusaFightwear Inc., Twins Special Co. Ltd., Fairtex, Last Round Equipment, Budoland, Combat Sports International, King Professional, Hykso, Revgear, Ringside, Rival Boxing Gear, Title Boxing

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a decline insales and revenue of kickboxing equipment market as the spread of coronavirus has led to the shutdown of many training institutes and fitness centers to maintain the practice of social distancing.

○ The lockdown scenario has caused the shutdown of manufacturing units and shortage of manpower which has affected the production of kickboxing equipment.

○ The disruption of supply chain and shutdown of distribution channels such as specialty stores has declined the sales of the kickboxing equipment market.

○ The postponement of the international championship due to the government regulations to prevent mass gathering has affected the kickboxing equipment market and is anticipated to negatively impact the post COVID scenario as well.

Kickboxing Equipment Market Product Type:

• Pads & Shields

• Gloves

• Hand Wraps

• Shin Guards

• Head Guards

• Foot Guards

• Others

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Product Type Pads & Shields

Gloves

Hand Wraps

Shin Guards

Head Guards

Foot Guards

Others Application Individual

Commercial Distribution Channel Online

Offline

Key Benefits of the Report:

♦ This study presents the analytical depiction of the Kickboxing Equipment Market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

♦ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Kickboxing Equipment Market share.

♦ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Kickboxing Equipment Market growth scenario.

♦ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

♦ The report provides a detailed Kickboxing Equipment Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

