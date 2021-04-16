Metal Forging Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

“

The report titled Global Metal Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2610912/global-metal-forging-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Thyssenkrupp, Nippon Steel, VSMPO-AVISMA, KOBELCO, Aichi Steel, Aubert & Duval (Eramet), Bharat Forge, American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM), AVIC Heavy Machinery, Wanxiang Qianchao, FAW, FRISA, Farinia Group, Longcheng Precision Forging, Pacific Precision Forging, Jinma Industrial Group, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Jinan Sinotruck Co., CITIC Heavy Industries, Dongfeng Forging, Acerinox S.A., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wuxi Paike New Material Technology, Scot Forge Company, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, Brück GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Power Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction Machinery

Agriculture

Others



The Metal Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2610912/global-metal-forging-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Forging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.2.4 Aluminum

1.2.5 Magnesium

1.2.6 Stainless Steel

1.2.7 Titanium

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Defense and Aerospace

1.3.4 Shipbuilding

1.3.5 Power Industry

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.3.7 Construction Machinery

1.3.8 Agriculture

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal Forging Production

2.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Forging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Forging Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 India

3 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal Forging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Metal Forging Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Forging Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal Forging Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal Forging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal Forging Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal Forging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal Forging Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal Forging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal Forging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal Forging Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal Forging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal Forging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Metal Forging Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Metal Forging Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Metal Forging Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

12.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Overview

12.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Product Description

12.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Developments

12.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

12.2.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Overview

12.2.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Product Description

12.2.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Developments

12.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

12.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Overview

12.3.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Product Description

12.3.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Developments

12.4 Thyssenkrupp

12.4.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thyssenkrupp Overview

12.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Product Description

12.4.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments

12.5 Nippon Steel

12.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nippon Steel Overview

12.5.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Product Description

12.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

12.6 VSMPO-AVISMA

12.6.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information

12.6.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Overview

12.6.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Product Description

12.6.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Developments

12.7 KOBELCO

12.7.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information

12.7.2 KOBELCO Overview

12.7.3 KOBELCO Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 KOBELCO Metal Forging Product Description

12.7.5 KOBELCO Recent Developments

12.8 Aichi Steel

12.8.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aichi Steel Overview

12.8.3 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Product Description

12.8.5 Aichi Steel Recent Developments

12.9 Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

12.9.1 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Overview

12.9.3 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Product Description

12.9.5 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Recent Developments

12.10 Bharat Forge

12.10.1 Bharat Forge Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bharat Forge Overview

12.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Product Description

12.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Developments

12.11 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)

12.11.1 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Corporation Information

12.11.2 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Overview

12.11.3 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Product Description

12.11.5 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Recent Developments

12.12 AVIC Heavy Machinery

12.12.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information

12.12.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Overview

12.12.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Product Description

12.12.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Developments

12.13 Wanxiang Qianchao

12.13.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information

12.13.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Overview

12.13.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Product Description

12.13.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Developments

12.14 FAW

12.14.1 FAW Corporation Information

12.14.2 FAW Overview

12.14.3 FAW Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 FAW Metal Forging Product Description

12.14.5 FAW Recent Developments

12.15 FRISA

12.15.1 FRISA Corporation Information

12.15.2 FRISA Overview

12.15.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 FRISA Metal Forging Product Description

12.15.5 FRISA Recent Developments

12.16 Farinia Group

12.16.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Farinia Group Overview

12.16.3 Farinia Group Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Farinia Group Metal Forging Product Description

12.16.5 Farinia Group Recent Developments

12.17 Longcheng Precision Forging

12.17.1 Longcheng Precision Forging Corporation Information

12.17.2 Longcheng Precision Forging Overview

12.17.3 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Product Description

12.17.5 Longcheng Precision Forging Recent Developments

12.18 Pacific Precision Forging

12.18.1 Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information

12.18.2 Pacific Precision Forging Overview

12.18.3 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Product Description

12.18.5 Pacific Precision Forging Recent Developments

12.19 Jinma Industrial Group

12.19.1 Jinma Industrial Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Jinma Industrial Group Overview

12.19.3 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Product Description

12.19.5 Jinma Industrial Group Recent Developments

12.20 Mahindra Forgings Europe

12.20.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information

12.20.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Overview

12.20.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Product Description

12.20.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Developments

12.21 Jinan Sinotruck Co.

12.21.1 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Overview

12.21.3 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Product Description

12.21.5 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Recent Developments

12.22 CITIC Heavy Industries

12.22.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.22.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Overview

12.22.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Product Description

12.22.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.23 Dongfeng Forging

12.23.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information

12.23.2 Dongfeng Forging Overview

12.23.3 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Product Description

12.23.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Developments

12.24 Acerinox S.A.

12.24.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

12.24.2 Acerinox S.A. Overview

12.24.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Product Description

12.24.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Developments

12.25 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

12.25.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.25.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Overview

12.25.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Product Description

12.25.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Developments

12.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

12.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information

12.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Overview

12.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Product Description

12.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Developments

12.27 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

12.27.1 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Corporation Information

12.27.2 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Overview

12.27.3 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Product Description

12.27.5 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Recent Developments

12.28 Scot Forge Company

12.28.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information

12.28.2 Scot Forge Company Overview

12.28.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Product Description

12.28.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Developments

12.29 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

12.29.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information

12.29.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Overview

12.29.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Product Description

12.29.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Developments

12.30 Brück GmbH

12.30.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information

12.30.2 Brück GmbH Overview

12.30.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Product Description

12.30.5 Brück GmbH Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal Forging Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal Forging Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal Forging Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal Forging Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal Forging Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal Forging Distributors

13.5 Metal Forging Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Metal Forging Industry Trends

14.2 Metal Forging Market Drivers

14.3 Metal Forging Market Challenges

14.4 Metal Forging Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Metal Forging Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2610912/global-metal-forging-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”