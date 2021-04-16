Residential Washing Machine Market Size Will Grow At 5.5% CAGR To Exceed $53,193 Million By 2023 | AMR

Residential Washing Machine Market was valued at $36,648 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $53,193 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Residential washing machines are widely used home appliances for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. A washing machine operates by spinning the laundry at high speed, thereby generating centrifugal force that removes water from the laundry along with dirt. Numerous technological advancements have been carried out in these machines during the last decade, leading to their higher efficiency, in terms of saving water and electricity. This has also enabled key players in this market to gain a significant market share in the washing machine market. Moreover, the government has taken various initiative towards the development of rural household in developing countries in Asia-Pacific, which is expected to increase the demand for residential washing machines.

Increase in disposable income and improvements in rural electrification drive the global residential washing machine industry. In addition, rising affordability of washing machines and increased urbanization have fueled the demand for washing machines. However, the availability of laundry shops and growth in online laundry services hinder this suggested growth. Technological and innovative advancement related to washing machines presents a major opportunity for manufactures operating in this market.

The global residential washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product, machine capacity, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into fully automatic, semi-automatic, and dryer. The machine capacity segment includes below 6 kg, between 6 and 8 kg, and 8 kg & above. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the residential washing machine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for more than 73% of the global residential washing machine industry, in terms of value. This is due decline in the prices of the residential washing machine and rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to increase in the purchasing power of the consumer,thereby increasing the residential washing machine market size.

The major companies profiled in this report are Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Miele and Cie. KG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and GE Appliances (U.S.).

