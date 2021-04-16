Electric Toothbrush Market Projected to Grow $ 3,770 Million by 2023 Recording at a CAGR Of 8.0%

Electric Toothbrush Market was valued at $2,200 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,770 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2023. The adult electric toothbrush accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush market in 2016.

Electric toothbrush has witnessed increasing popularity in the resent decade, due to rise in awareness towards oral hygiene among people and increase in oral complications across the world. Moreover, electric toothbrush helps in effective removal of plaque and calculus from the oral cavity as compared to the manual toothbrush, thereby reducing oral problems such as gum diseases and tooth decay. In addition, the use of soft bristles in electric toothbrush helps in fighting tooth sensitivity. FOREO created ISSA, a unique electric toothbrush made of non-irritating silicon bristles, which reduce the pain caused by brushing in sensitive areas of oral cavity.

On the basis of bristle, the global electric toothbrush market is divided into soft bristles and nanometer bristles. The soft bristles segment is a major contributor to global electric toothbrush market, and is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period, as it offers several oral benefits such as prevention of plaque formation & dental caries and is better suited for sensitive teeth.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4580

Based on head movement, the market is classified into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side. The sonic/side-to-side segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, due to effective cleaning of oral cavity as compared to rotation/oscillation head movement.

Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into adult and children. The adult segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, as oral complications are more prevalent among the adults. According to the United States National Library of Medicine, around 80-90% of adolescents between 15 and 19 years of age are suffering from mild-to-moderate gingivitis globally, and there is a further rise up to 92-97% in adults aged between 35 and 44 years.

Key Findings of the Electric Toothbrush Market :

The sonic/side-to-side segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.3%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The soft bristles is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 7.7%, in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%, in terms of value.

The Europe electric toothbrush accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2016.

U.S. accounted for more than 72% of the North American market in 2016.

In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 76% of the global electric toothbrush industry, in terms of value, owing to increase in popularity of the electric toothbrush and high disposable income in this region. Asia-pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA, owing to rise in oral health awareness.

The major companies profiled in this report include Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik, Inc., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, and JSB Healthcare.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4580

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: