Metal Forging Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027 | Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

“

The report titled Global Metal Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2708217/global-metal-forging-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Thyssenkrupp, Nippon Steel, VSMPO-AVISMA, KOBELCO, Aichi Steel, Aubert & Duval (Eramet), Bharat Forge, American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM), AVIC Heavy Machinery, Wanxiang Qianchao, FAW, FRISA, Farinia Group, Longcheng Precision Forging, Pacific Precision Forging, Jinma Industrial Group, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Jinan Sinotruck Co., CITIC Heavy Industries, Dongfeng Forging, Acerinox S.A., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wuxi Paike New Material Technology, Scot Forge Company, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, Brück GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Power Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction Machinery

Agriculture

Others



The Metal Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2708217/global-metal-forging-market

Table of Contents:

1 Metal Forging Market Overview

1.1 Metal Forging Product Overview

1.2 Metal Forging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel

1.2.2 Alloy Steel

1.2.3 Aluminum

1.2.4 Magnesium

1.2.5 Stainless Steel

1.2.6 Titanium

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Metal Forging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Forging Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Forging Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Metal Forging Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metal Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Forging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Forging Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metal Forging as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Forging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Forging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Metal Forging Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Metal Forging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Metal Forging by Application

4.1 Metal Forging Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Defense and Aerospace

4.1.3 Shipbuilding

4.1.4 Power Industry

4.1.5 Oil and Gas

4.1.6 Construction Machinery

4.1.7 Agriculture

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Metal Forging by Country

5.1 North America Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Metal Forging by Country

6.1 Europe Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Metal Forging by Country

8.1 Latin America Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Forging Business

10.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

10.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Products Offered

10.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development

10.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

10.2.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Products Offered

10.2.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

10.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Products Offered

10.3.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Development

10.4 Thyssenkrupp

10.4.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Products Offered

10.4.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

10.5 Nippon Steel

10.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nippon Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Products Offered

10.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.6 VSMPO-AVISMA

10.6.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information

10.6.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Products Offered

10.6.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Development

10.7 KOBELCO

10.7.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information

10.7.2 KOBELCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 KOBELCO Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 KOBELCO Metal Forging Products Offered

10.7.5 KOBELCO Recent Development

10.8 Aichi Steel

10.8.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aichi Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Products Offered

10.8.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development

10.9 Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

10.9.1 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Products Offered

10.9.5 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Recent Development

10.10 Bharat Forge

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metal Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development

10.11 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)

10.11.1 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Corporation Information

10.11.2 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Products Offered

10.11.5 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Recent Development

10.12 AVIC Heavy Machinery

10.12.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information

10.12.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Products Offered

10.12.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Development

10.13 Wanxiang Qianchao

10.13.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development

10.14 FAW

10.14.1 FAW Corporation Information

10.14.2 FAW Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 FAW Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 FAW Metal Forging Products Offered

10.14.5 FAW Recent Development

10.15 FRISA

10.15.1 FRISA Corporation Information

10.15.2 FRISA Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 FRISA Metal Forging Products Offered

10.15.5 FRISA Recent Development

10.16 Farinia Group

10.16.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Farinia Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Farinia Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Farinia Group Metal Forging Products Offered

10.16.5 Farinia Group Recent Development

10.17 Longcheng Precision Forging

10.17.1 Longcheng Precision Forging Corporation Information

10.17.2 Longcheng Precision Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Products Offered

10.17.5 Longcheng Precision Forging Recent Development

10.18 Pacific Precision Forging

10.18.1 Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pacific Precision Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Products Offered

10.18.5 Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development

10.19 Jinma Industrial Group

10.19.1 Jinma Industrial Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jinma Industrial Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Products Offered

10.19.5 Jinma Industrial Group Recent Development

10.20 Mahindra Forgings Europe

10.20.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Products Offered

10.20.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development

10.21 Jinan Sinotruck Co.

10.21.1 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Corporation Information

10.21.2 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Products Offered

10.21.5 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Recent Development

10.22 CITIC Heavy Industries

10.22.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.22.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Products Offered

10.22.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.23 Dongfeng Forging

10.23.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dongfeng Forging Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Products Offered

10.23.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development

10.24 Acerinox S.A.

10.24.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information

10.24.2 Acerinox S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Products Offered

10.24.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development

10.25 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

10.25.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.25.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Products Offered

10.25.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

10.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information

10.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Products Offered

10.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Development

10.27 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

10.27.1 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Corporation Information

10.27.2 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Products Offered

10.27.5 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Recent Development

10.28 Scot Forge Company

10.28.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information

10.28.2 Scot Forge Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Products Offered

10.28.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Development

10.29 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

10.29.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information

10.29.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Products Offered

10.29.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Development

10.30 Brück GmbH

10.30.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information

10.30.2 Brück GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Products Offered

10.30.5 Brück GmbH Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metal Forging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metal Forging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Metal Forging Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Metal Forging Distributors

12.3 Metal Forging Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2708217/global-metal-forging-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”