Metal Forging Market Regional Analysis by Top Players, Product Segments, Key Regions and Applications 2027 | Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

The report titled Global Metal Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway), Howmet Aerospace Inc., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), Thyssenkrupp, Nippon Steel, VSMPO-AVISMA, KOBELCO, Aichi Steel, Aubert & Duval (Eramet), Bharat Forge, American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM), AVIC Heavy Machinery, Wanxiang Qianchao, FAW, FRISA, Farinia Group, Longcheng Precision Forging, Pacific Precision Forging, Jinma Industrial Group, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Jinan Sinotruck Co., CITIC Heavy Industries, Dongfeng Forging, Acerinox S.A., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Wuxi Paike New Material Technology, Scot Forge Company, Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company, Brück GmbH
Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Aluminum
Magnesium
Stainless Steel
Titanium
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
Defense and Aerospace
Shipbuilding
Power Industry
Oil and Gas
Construction Machinery
Agriculture
Others
The Metal Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Metal Forging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Forging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Metal Forging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Forging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Forging market?
Table of Contents:
1 Metal Forging Market Overview
1.1 Metal Forging Product Overview
1.2 Metal Forging Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Carbon Steel
1.2.2 Alloy Steel
1.2.3 Aluminum
1.2.4 Magnesium
1.2.5 Stainless Steel
1.2.6 Titanium
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Metal Forging Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Forging Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Forging Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Metal Forging Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Metal Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Metal Forging Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Forging Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metal Forging as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Forging Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Forging Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Metal Forging Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Metal Forging Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Metal Forging by Application
4.1 Metal Forging Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Defense and Aerospace
4.1.3 Shipbuilding
4.1.4 Power Industry
4.1.5 Oil and Gas
4.1.6 Construction Machinery
4.1.7 Agriculture
4.1.8 Others
4.2 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Metal Forging Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Metal Forging by Country
5.1 North America Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Metal Forging by Country
6.1 Europe Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Forging Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Metal Forging by Country
8.1 Latin America Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Forging Business
10.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)
10.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information
10.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Metal Forging Products Offered
10.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Development
10.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc.
10.2.1 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Metal Forging Products Offered
10.2.5 Howmet Aerospace Inc. Recent Development
10.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)
10.3.1 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Metal Forging Products Offered
10.3.5 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Recent Development
10.4 Thyssenkrupp
10.4.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
10.4.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Thyssenkrupp Metal Forging Products Offered
10.4.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
10.5 Nippon Steel
10.5.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nippon Steel Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Products Offered
10.5.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development
10.6 VSMPO-AVISMA
10.6.1 VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Information
10.6.2 VSMPO-AVISMA Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 VSMPO-AVISMA Metal Forging Products Offered
10.6.5 VSMPO-AVISMA Recent Development
10.7 KOBELCO
10.7.1 KOBELCO Corporation Information
10.7.2 KOBELCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 KOBELCO Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 KOBELCO Metal Forging Products Offered
10.7.5 KOBELCO Recent Development
10.8 Aichi Steel
10.8.1 Aichi Steel Corporation Information
10.8.2 Aichi Steel Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Aichi Steel Metal Forging Products Offered
10.8.5 Aichi Steel Recent Development
10.9 Aubert & Duval (Eramet)
10.9.1 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Corporation Information
10.9.2 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Metal Forging Products Offered
10.9.5 Aubert & Duval (Eramet) Recent Development
10.10 Bharat Forge
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Metal Forging Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Bharat Forge Metal Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Bharat Forge Recent Development
10.11 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)
10.11.1 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Corporation Information
10.11.2 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Metal Forging Products Offered
10.11.5 American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM) Recent Development
10.12 AVIC Heavy Machinery
10.12.1 AVIC Heavy Machinery Corporation Information
10.12.2 AVIC Heavy Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 AVIC Heavy Machinery Metal Forging Products Offered
10.12.5 AVIC Heavy Machinery Recent Development
10.13 Wanxiang Qianchao
10.13.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information
10.13.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Metal Forging Products Offered
10.13.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development
10.14 FAW
10.14.1 FAW Corporation Information
10.14.2 FAW Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 FAW Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 FAW Metal Forging Products Offered
10.14.5 FAW Recent Development
10.15 FRISA
10.15.1 FRISA Corporation Information
10.15.2 FRISA Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 FRISA Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 FRISA Metal Forging Products Offered
10.15.5 FRISA Recent Development
10.16 Farinia Group
10.16.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 Farinia Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Farinia Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Farinia Group Metal Forging Products Offered
10.16.5 Farinia Group Recent Development
10.17 Longcheng Precision Forging
10.17.1 Longcheng Precision Forging Corporation Information
10.17.2 Longcheng Precision Forging Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Longcheng Precision Forging Metal Forging Products Offered
10.17.5 Longcheng Precision Forging Recent Development
10.18 Pacific Precision Forging
10.18.1 Pacific Precision Forging Corporation Information
10.18.2 Pacific Precision Forging Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Pacific Precision Forging Metal Forging Products Offered
10.18.5 Pacific Precision Forging Recent Development
10.19 Jinma Industrial Group
10.19.1 Jinma Industrial Group Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jinma Industrial Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Jinma Industrial Group Metal Forging Products Offered
10.19.5 Jinma Industrial Group Recent Development
10.20 Mahindra Forgings Europe
10.20.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe Corporation Information
10.20.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Metal Forging Products Offered
10.20.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Development
10.21 Jinan Sinotruck Co.
10.21.1 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Corporation Information
10.21.2 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Metal Forging Products Offered
10.21.5 Jinan Sinotruck Co. Recent Development
10.22 CITIC Heavy Industries
10.22.1 CITIC Heavy Industries Corporation Information
10.22.2 CITIC Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Metal Forging Products Offered
10.22.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Development
10.23 Dongfeng Forging
10.23.1 Dongfeng Forging Corporation Information
10.23.2 Dongfeng Forging Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Dongfeng Forging Metal Forging Products Offered
10.23.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Development
10.24 Acerinox S.A.
10.24.1 Acerinox S.A. Corporation Information
10.24.2 Acerinox S.A. Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Acerinox S.A. Metal Forging Products Offered
10.24.5 Acerinox S.A. Recent Development
10.25 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries
10.25.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Corporation Information
10.25.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Metal Forging Products Offered
10.25.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Recent Development
10.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry
10.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry Corporation Information
10.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Metal Forging Products Offered
10.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Development
10.27 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology
10.27.1 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Corporation Information
10.27.2 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Metal Forging Products Offered
10.27.5 Wuxi Paike New Material Technology Recent Development
10.28 Scot Forge Company
10.28.1 Scot Forge Company Corporation Information
10.28.2 Scot Forge Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Scot Forge Company Metal Forging Products Offered
10.28.5 Scot Forge Company Recent Development
10.29 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company
10.29.1 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Corporation Information
10.29.2 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Metal Forging Products Offered
10.29.5 Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company Recent Development
10.30 Brück GmbH
10.30.1 Brück GmbH Corporation Information
10.30.2 Brück GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Brück GmbH Metal Forging Products Offered
10.30.5 Brück GmbH Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Metal Forging Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Metal Forging Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Metal Forging Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Metal Forging Distributors
12.3 Metal Forging Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
