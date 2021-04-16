Home Sewing Machines Market 2021 By Industry Trends & Regional Forecast To 2027 | Juki Corporation, Bernina, Brother

“

The report titled Global Home Sewing Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Sewing Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Sewing Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Sewing Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Sewing Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Sewing Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Sewing Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Sewing Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Sewing Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Sewing Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Sewing Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Sewing Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Juki Corporation, Bernina, Brother, Janome, Singer, Feiyue, Shang Gong Group, Viking, UKICRA, Jaguar, Guangzhou Huafeng

Market Segmentation by Product: Electronic Sewing Machines

Computerized Sewing Machines



Market Segmentation by Application: General User

Professional Design



The Home Sewing Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Sewing Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Sewing Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Sewing Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Sewing Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Sewing Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Sewing Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Sewing Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Sewing Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electronic Sewing Machines

1.2.3 Computerized Sewing Machines

1.3 Market by Users

1.3.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Users

1.3.2 General User

1.3.3 Professional Design

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Home Sewing Machines Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Home Sewing Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Home Sewing Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Home Sewing Machines by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Home Sewing Machines Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Home Sewing Machines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Home Sewing Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Home Sewing Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Home Sewing Machines Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Home Sewing Machines Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Sewing Machines Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Juki Corporation

4.1.1 Juki Corporation Corporation Information

4.1.2 Juki Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.1.4 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Juki Corporation Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Juki Corporation Recent Development

4.2 Bernina

4.2.1 Bernina Corporation Information

4.2.2 Bernina Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.2.4 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Bernina Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Bernina Recent Development

4.3 Brother

4.3.1 Brother Corporation Information

4.3.2 Brother Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Brother Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.3.4 Brother Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Brother Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Brother Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Brother Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Brother Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Brother Recent Development

4.4 Janome

4.4.1 Janome Corporation Information

4.4.2 Janome Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Janome Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.4.4 Janome Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Janome Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Janome Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Janome Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Janome Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Janome Recent Development

4.5 Singer

4.5.1 Singer Corporation Information

4.5.2 Singer Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Singer Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.5.4 Singer Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Singer Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Singer Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Singer Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Singer Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Singer Recent Development

4.6 Feiyue

4.6.1 Feiyue Corporation Information

4.6.2 Feiyue Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.6.4 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Feiyue Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Feiyue Recent Development

4.7 Shang Gong Group

4.7.1 Shang Gong Group Corporation Information

4.7.2 Shang Gong Group Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.7.4 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Shang Gong Group Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Shang Gong Group Recent Development

4.8 Viking

4.8.1 Viking Corporation Information

4.8.2 Viking Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Viking Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.8.4 Viking Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Viking Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Viking Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Viking Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Viking Recent Development

4.9 UKICRA

4.9.1 UKICRA Corporation Information

4.9.2 UKICRA Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.9.4 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.9.6 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.9.7 UKICRA Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 UKICRA Recent Development

4.10 Jaguar

4.10.1 Jaguar Corporation Information

4.10.2 Jaguar Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.10.4 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Jaguar Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Jaguar Recent Development

4.11 Guangzhou Huafeng

4.11.1 Guangzhou Huafeng Corporation Information

4.11.2 Guangzhou Huafeng Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Products Offered

4.11.4 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Guangzhou Huafeng Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Guangzhou Huafeng Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Home Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Users

6.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Forecast by Users (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Sales Market Share by Users (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Users (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Users (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Forecast by Users (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Home Sewing Machines Revenue Market Share by Users (2016-2027)

6.3 Home Sewing Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Users (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Home Sewing Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type

7.4 North America Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Home Sewing Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Home Sewing Machines Sales by Users

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Home Sewing Machines Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Home Sewing Machines Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Home Sewing Machines Clients Analysis

12.4 Home Sewing Machines Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Home Sewing Machines Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Home Sewing Machines Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Home Sewing Machines Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Home Sewing Machines Market Drivers

13.2 Home Sewing Machines Market Opportunities

13.3 Home Sewing Machines Market Challenges

13.4 Home Sewing Machines Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”