Siding Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | Kingspan, James Hardie Industries, Etex Group

The report titled Global Siding Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Siding market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Siding market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Siding market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Siding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Siding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Siding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Siding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Siding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Siding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Siding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Siding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kingspan, James Hardie Industries, Etex Group, Nichiha, Arconic, Boral, Isopan S.p.A, Rockwool International, 3A Composites, NCI Building Systems, Knauf, Tata Steel, Asahi Tostem, Yaret, Everite Building Products, CCJX, Ruukki Construction, Weathertex, Palagio Engineering, Metalcraft Roofing, National Cladding, Peter L Brown

Market Segmentation by Product: Wood Siding

Vinyl Siding

Metal Siding

Composite Siding

Fiber Cement Siding

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Infrastructure

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others



The Siding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Siding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Siding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Siding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Siding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Siding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Siding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Siding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Siding Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Material

1.2.1 Global Siding Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.2.2 Wood Siding

1.2.3 Vinyl Siding

1.2.4 Metal Siding

1.2.5 Composite Siding

1.2.6 Fiber Cement Siding

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Siding Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Infrastructure

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.3.4 Commercial Building

1.3.5 Industrial Building

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Siding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Siding Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Siding Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Siding Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Siding Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Siding Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Siding Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Siding Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Siding Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Siding Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Siding Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Siding Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Siding by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Siding Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Siding Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Siding Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Siding Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Siding Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Siding Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Siding Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Siding Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Siding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Siding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Siding Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Siding Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Siding Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Siding Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Kingspan

4.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

4.1.2 Kingspan Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Kingspan Siding Products Offered

4.1.4 Kingspan Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Kingspan Siding Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Kingspan Siding Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Kingspan Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Kingspan Siding Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Kingspan Recent Development

4.2 James Hardie Industries

4.2.1 James Hardie Industries Corporation Information

4.2.2 James Hardie Industries Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 James Hardie Industries Siding Products Offered

4.2.4 James Hardie Industries Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 James Hardie Industries Siding Revenue by Product

4.2.6 James Hardie Industries Siding Revenue by Application

4.2.7 James Hardie Industries Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 James Hardie Industries Siding Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 James Hardie Industries Recent Development

4.3 Etex Group

4.3.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

4.3.2 Etex Group Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Etex Group Siding Products Offered

4.3.4 Etex Group Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Etex Group Siding Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Etex Group Siding Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Etex Group Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Etex Group Siding Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Etex Group Recent Development

4.4 Nichiha

4.4.1 Nichiha Corporation Information

4.4.2 Nichiha Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Nichiha Siding Products Offered

4.4.4 Nichiha Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Nichiha Siding Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Nichiha Siding Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Nichiha Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Nichiha Siding Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Nichiha Recent Development

4.5 Arconic

4.5.1 Arconic Corporation Information

4.5.2 Arconic Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Arconic Siding Products Offered

4.5.4 Arconic Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Arconic Siding Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Arconic Siding Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Arconic Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Arconic Siding Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Arconic Recent Development

4.6 Boral

4.6.1 Boral Corporation Information

4.6.2 Boral Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Boral Siding Products Offered

4.6.4 Boral Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Boral Siding Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Boral Siding Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Boral Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Boral Recent Development

4.7 Isopan S.p.A

4.7.1 Isopan S.p.A Corporation Information

4.7.2 Isopan S.p.A Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Isopan S.p.A Siding Products Offered

4.7.4 Isopan S.p.A Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Isopan S.p.A Siding Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Isopan S.p.A Siding Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Isopan S.p.A Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Isopan S.p.A Recent Development

4.8 Rockwool International

4.8.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

4.8.2 Rockwool International Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Rockwool International Siding Products Offered

4.8.4 Rockwool International Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Rockwool International Siding Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Rockwool International Siding Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Rockwool International Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Rockwool International Recent Development

4.9 3A Composites

4.9.1 3A Composites Corporation Information

4.9.2 3A Composites Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 3A Composites Siding Products Offered

4.9.4 3A Composites Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 3A Composites Siding Revenue by Product

4.9.6 3A Composites Siding Revenue by Application

4.9.7 3A Composites Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 3A Composites Recent Development

4.10 NCI Building Systems

4.10.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

4.10.2 NCI Building Systems Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 NCI Building Systems Siding Products Offered

4.10.4 NCI Building Systems Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 NCI Building Systems Siding Revenue by Product

4.10.6 NCI Building Systems Siding Revenue by Application

4.10.7 NCI Building Systems Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 NCI Building Systems Recent Development

4.11 Knauf

4.11.1 Knauf Corporation Information

4.11.2 Knauf Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Knauf Siding Products Offered

4.11.4 Knauf Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Knauf Siding Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Knauf Siding Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Knauf Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Knauf Recent Development

4.12 Tata Steel

4.12.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

4.12.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Tata Steel Siding Products Offered

4.12.4 Tata Steel Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Tata Steel Siding Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Tata Steel Siding Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Tata Steel Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Tata Steel Recent Development

4.13 Asahi Tostem

4.13.1 Asahi Tostem Corporation Information

4.13.2 Asahi Tostem Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Asahi Tostem Siding Products Offered

4.13.4 Asahi Tostem Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Asahi Tostem Siding Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Asahi Tostem Siding Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Asahi Tostem Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Asahi Tostem Recent Development

4.14 Yaret

4.14.1 Yaret Corporation Information

4.14.2 Yaret Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Yaret Siding Products Offered

4.14.4 Yaret Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Yaret Siding Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Yaret Siding Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Yaret Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Yaret Recent Development

4.15 Everite Building Products

4.15.1 Everite Building Products Corporation Information

4.15.2 Everite Building Products Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Everite Building Products Siding Products Offered

4.15.4 Everite Building Products Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Everite Building Products Siding Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Everite Building Products Siding Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Everite Building Products Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Everite Building Products Recent Development

4.16 CCJX

4.16.1 CCJX Corporation Information

4.16.2 CCJX Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 CCJX Siding Products Offered

4.16.4 CCJX Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 CCJX Siding Revenue by Product

4.16.6 CCJX Siding Revenue by Application

4.16.7 CCJX Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 CCJX Recent Development

4.17 Ruukki Construction

4.17.1 Ruukki Construction Corporation Information

4.17.2 Ruukki Construction Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Ruukki Construction Siding Products Offered

4.17.4 Ruukki Construction Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Ruukki Construction Siding Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Ruukki Construction Siding Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Ruukki Construction Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Ruukki Construction Recent Development

4.18 Weathertex

4.18.1 Weathertex Corporation Information

4.18.2 Weathertex Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Weathertex Siding Products Offered

4.18.4 Weathertex Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Weathertex Siding Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Weathertex Siding Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Weathertex Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Weathertex Recent Development

4.19 Palagio Engineering

4.19.1 Palagio Engineering Corporation Information

4.19.2 Palagio Engineering Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Palagio Engineering Siding Products Offered

4.19.4 Palagio Engineering Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Palagio Engineering Siding Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Palagio Engineering Siding Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Palagio Engineering Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Palagio Engineering Recent Development

4.20 Metalcraft Roofing

4.20.1 Metalcraft Roofing Corporation Information

4.20.2 Metalcraft Roofing Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Metalcraft Roofing Siding Products Offered

4.20.4 Metalcraft Roofing Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Metalcraft Roofing Siding Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Metalcraft Roofing Siding Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Metalcraft Roofing Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Metalcraft Roofing Recent Development

4.21 National Cladding

4.21.1 National Cladding Corporation Information

4.21.2 National Cladding Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 National Cladding Siding Products Offered

4.21.4 National Cladding Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.21.5 National Cladding Siding Revenue by Product

4.21.6 National Cladding Siding Revenue by Application

4.21.7 National Cladding Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 National Cladding Recent Development

4.22 Peter L Brown

4.22.1 Peter L Brown Corporation Information

4.22.2 Peter L Brown Description, Business Overview

4.22.3 Peter L Brown Siding Products Offered

4.22.4 Peter L Brown Siding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.22.5 Peter L Brown Siding Revenue by Product

4.22.6 Peter L Brown Siding Revenue by Application

4.22.7 Peter L Brown Siding Revenue by Geographic Area

4.22.8 Peter L Brown Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Siding Sales by Material (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Siding Sales by Material (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Siding Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Siding Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Siding Revenue Forecast by Material (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Siding Revenue by Material (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Siding Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Siding Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2027)

5.3 Siding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Siding Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Siding Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Siding Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Siding Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Siding Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Siding Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Siding Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Siding Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Siding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Siding Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Siding Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Siding Sales by Material

7.4 North America Siding Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Siding Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Siding Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Siding Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Siding Sales by Material

8.4 Asia-Pacific Siding Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Siding Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Siding Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Siding Sales by Material

9.4 Europe Siding Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Siding Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Siding Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Siding Sales by Material

10.4 Latin America Siding Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Siding Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Siding Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Siding Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Siding Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Siding Sales by Material

11.4 Middle East and Africa Siding Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Siding Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Siding Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Siding Clients Analysis

12.4 Siding Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Siding Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Siding Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Siding Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Siding Market Drivers

13.2 Siding Market Opportunities

13.3 Siding Market Challenges

13.4 Siding Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

