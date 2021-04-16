Automatic Faucet Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027 | LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler

“

The report titled Global Automatic Faucet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Faucet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Faucet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Faucet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Faucet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Faucet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Faucet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Faucet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Faucet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Faucet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Faucet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Faucet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LIXIL Water Technology, Masco Corporation, Kohler, TOTO, Moen, Roca, Geberit, Sloan Valve, PRESTO Group, Oras, Joomo, Pfister, Beiduo Bathroom, Sunlot Shares, Advanced Modern Technologies, TCK, ZILONG, Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

The Automatic Faucet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Faucet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Faucet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Faucet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Faucet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Faucet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Faucet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Faucet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Faucet Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Deck Mounted Faucet

1.2.3 Wall Mounted Faucet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Public Utilities

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Automatic Faucet Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Automatic Faucet Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Automatic Faucet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Automatic Faucet by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automatic Faucet Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automatic Faucet Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Faucet Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Automatic Faucet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Automatic Faucet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Automatic Faucet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Automatic Faucet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Automatic Faucet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Automatic Faucet Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Faucet Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 LIXIL Water Technology

4.1.1 LIXIL Water Technology Corporation Information

4.1.2 LIXIL Water Technology Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.1.4 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.1.6 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.1.7 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 LIXIL Water Technology Automatic Faucet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 LIXIL Water Technology Recent Development

4.2 Masco Corporation

4.2.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

4.2.2 Masco Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.2.4 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Masco Corporation Automatic Faucet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Masco Corporation Recent Development

4.3 Kohler

4.3.1 Kohler Corporation Information

4.3.2 Kohler Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Kohler Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.3.4 Kohler Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Kohler Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Kohler Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Kohler Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Kohler Automatic Faucet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Kohler Recent Development

4.4 TOTO

4.4.1 TOTO Corporation Information

4.4.2 TOTO Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 TOTO Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.4.4 TOTO Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 TOTO Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.4.6 TOTO Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.4.7 TOTO Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 TOTO Automatic Faucet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 TOTO Recent Development

4.5 Moen

4.5.1 Moen Corporation Information

4.5.2 Moen Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Moen Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.5.4 Moen Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Moen Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Moen Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Moen Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Moen Automatic Faucet Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Moen Recent Development

4.6 Roca

4.6.1 Roca Corporation Information

4.6.2 Roca Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Roca Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.6.4 Roca Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Roca Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Roca Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Roca Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Roca Recent Development

4.7 Geberit

4.7.1 Geberit Corporation Information

4.7.2 Geberit Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Geberit Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.7.4 Geberit Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Geberit Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Geberit Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Geberit Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Geberit Recent Development

4.8 Sloan Valve

4.8.1 Sloan Valve Corporation Information

4.8.2 Sloan Valve Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.8.4 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Sloan Valve Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Sloan Valve Recent Development

4.9 PRESTO Group

4.9.1 PRESTO Group Corporation Information

4.9.2 PRESTO Group Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.9.4 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.9.6 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.9.7 PRESTO Group Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 PRESTO Group Recent Development

4.10 Oras

4.10.1 Oras Corporation Information

4.10.2 Oras Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Oras Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.10.4 Oras Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Oras Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Oras Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Oras Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Oras Recent Development

4.11 Joomo

4.11.1 Joomo Corporation Information

4.11.2 Joomo Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Joomo Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.11.4 Joomo Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Joomo Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Joomo Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Joomo Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Joomo Recent Development

4.12 Pfister

4.12.1 Pfister Corporation Information

4.12.2 Pfister Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Pfister Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.12.4 Pfister Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Pfister Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Pfister Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Pfister Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Pfister Recent Development

4.13 Beiduo Bathroom

4.13.1 Beiduo Bathroom Corporation Information

4.13.2 Beiduo Bathroom Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.13.4 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Beiduo Bathroom Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Beiduo Bathroom Recent Development

4.14 Sunlot Shares

4.14.1 Sunlot Shares Corporation Information

4.14.2 Sunlot Shares Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.14.4 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Sunlot Shares Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Sunlot Shares Recent Development

4.15 Advanced Modern Technologies

4.15.1 Advanced Modern Technologies Corporation Information

4.15.2 Advanced Modern Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.15.4 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Advanced Modern Technologies Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Advanced Modern Technologies Recent Development

4.16 TCK

4.16.1 TCK Corporation Information

4.16.2 TCK Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 TCK Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.16.4 TCK Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 TCK Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.16.6 TCK Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.16.7 TCK Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 TCK Recent Development

4.17 ZILONG

4.17.1 ZILONG Corporation Information

4.17.2 ZILONG Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.17.4 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.17.6 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.17.7 ZILONG Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 ZILONG Recent Development

4.18 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware

4.18.1 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Corporation Information

4.18.2 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Products Offered

4.18.4 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Automatic Faucet Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Fuzhou GIBO Induction Sanitary Ware Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Automatic Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Automatic Faucet Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automatic Faucet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Faucet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Automatic Faucet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automatic Faucet Sales by Type

7.4 North America Automatic Faucet Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Faucet Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Faucet Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Faucet Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Faucet Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Automatic Faucet Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Automatic Faucet Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automatic Faucet Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Automatic Faucet Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automatic Faucet Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Automatic Faucet Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Automatic Faucet Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Automatic Faucet Clients Analysis

12.4 Automatic Faucet Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Automatic Faucet Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Automatic Faucet Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Automatic Faucet Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Automatic Faucet Market Drivers

13.2 Automatic Faucet Market Opportunities

13.3 Automatic Faucet Market Challenges

13.4 Automatic Faucet Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”