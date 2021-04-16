BOPP Films Market Regional Outlook, industry Share & Forecast up to 2027 | Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries)

“

The report titled Global BOPP Films Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global BOPP Films market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global BOPP Films market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global BOPP Films market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BOPP Films market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BOPP Films report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Taghleef, Gettel Group, Innovia (CCL Industries), Oben Group, Forop, Polibak, Inteplast Group, Jindal Poly Films, Vibac, Treofan, Vitopel, SIBUR, Cosmo Films, Kinlead Packaging, Zhongshan Wing Ning, Toray Plastics, Guofeng Plastic, Profol, FSPG, Uflex, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Tatrafan, Wolff LDP, Hongqing Packing Material

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 15 Micron

15-30 Micron

30-45 Micron

Above 45 Micron



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Medical

Other



The BOPP Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BOPP Films market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP Films industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BOPP Films market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP Films market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP Films market?

Table of Contents:

1 BOPP Films Market Overview

1.1 BOPP Films Product Scope

1.2 BOPP Films Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Below 15 Micron

1.2.3 15-30 Micron

1.2.4 30-45 Micron

1.2.5 Above 45 Micron

1.3 BOPP Films Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Other

1.4 BOPP Films Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global BOPP Films Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global BOPP Films Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 BOPP Films Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global BOPP Films Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global BOPP Films Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global BOPP Films Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America BOPP Films Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe BOPP Films Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China BOPP Films Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan BOPP Films Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India BOPP Films Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global BOPP Films Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top BOPP Films Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top BOPP Films Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global BOPP Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in BOPP Films as of 2020)

3.4 Global BOPP Films Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers BOPP Films Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global BOPP Films Market Size by Type

4.1 Global BOPP Films Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global BOPP Films Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global BOPP Films Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global BOPP Films Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global BOPP Films Market Size by Application

5.1 Global BOPP Films Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global BOPP Films Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global BOPP Films Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global BOPP Films Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global BOPP Films Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global BOPP Films Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America BOPP Films Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America BOPP Films Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe BOPP Films Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China BOPP Films Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China BOPP Films Sales by Company

8.1.1 China BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 174 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan BOPP Films Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan BOPP Films Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Apr. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Apr. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India BOPP Films Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India BOPP Films Sales by Company

11.1.1 India BOPP Films Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India BOPP Films Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India BOPP Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in BOPP Films Business

12.1 Taghleef

12.1.1 Taghleef Corporation Information

12.1.2 Taghleef Business Overview

12.1.3 Taghleef BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Taghleef BOPP Films Products Offered

12.1.5 Taghleef Recent Development

12.2 Gettel Group

12.2.1 Gettel Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Gettel Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Gettel Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Gettel Group BOPP Films Products Offered

12.2.5 Gettel Group Recent Development

12.3 Innovia (CCL Industries)

12.3.1 Innovia (CCL Industries) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Innovia (CCL Industries) Business Overview

12.3.3 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Innovia (CCL Industries) BOPP Films Products Offered

12.3.5 Innovia (CCL Industries) Recent Development

12.4 Oben Group

12.4.1 Oben Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Oben Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Oben Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Oben Group BOPP Films Products Offered

12.4.5 Oben Group Recent Development

12.5 Forop

12.5.1 Forop Corporation Information

12.5.2 Forop Business Overview

12.5.3 Forop BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Forop BOPP Films Products Offered

12.5.5 Forop Recent Development

12.6 Polibak

12.6.1 Polibak Corporation Information

12.6.2 Polibak Business Overview

12.6.3 Polibak BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Polibak BOPP Films Products Offered

12.6.5 Polibak Recent Development

12.7 Inteplast Group

12.7.1 Inteplast Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Inteplast Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Inteplast Group BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Inteplast Group BOPP Films Products Offered

12.7.5 Inteplast Group Recent Development

12.8 Jindal Poly Films

12.8.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jindal Poly Films Business Overview

12.8.3 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jindal Poly Films BOPP Films Products Offered

12.8.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development

12.9 Vibac

12.9.1 Vibac Corporation Information

12.9.2 Vibac Business Overview

12.9.3 Vibac BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Vibac BOPP Films Products Offered

12.9.5 Vibac Recent Development

12.10 Treofan

12.10.1 Treofan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Treofan Business Overview

12.10.3 Treofan BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Treofan BOPP Films Products Offered

12.10.5 Treofan Recent Development

12.11 Vitopel

12.11.1 Vitopel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vitopel Business Overview

12.11.3 Vitopel BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Vitopel BOPP Films Products Offered

12.11.5 Vitopel Recent Development

12.12 SIBUR

12.12.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

12.12.2 SIBUR Business Overview

12.12.3 SIBUR BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SIBUR BOPP Films Products Offered

12.12.5 SIBUR Recent Development

12.13 Cosmo Films

12.13.1 Cosmo Films Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cosmo Films Business Overview

12.13.3 Cosmo Films BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Cosmo Films BOPP Films Products Offered

12.13.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development

12.14 Kinlead Packaging

12.14.1 Kinlead Packaging Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kinlead Packaging Business Overview

12.14.3 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films Products Offered

12.14.5 Kinlead Packaging Recent Development

12.15 Zhongshan Wing Ning

12.15.1 Zhongshan Wing Ning Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhongshan Wing Ning Business Overview

12.15.3 Zhongshan Wing Ning BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhongshan Wing Ning BOPP Films Products Offered

12.15.5 Zhongshan Wing Ning Recent Development

12.16 Toray Plastics

12.16.1 Toray Plastics Corporation Information

12.16.2 Toray Plastics Business Overview

12.16.3 Toray Plastics BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Toray Plastics BOPP Films Products Offered

12.16.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

12.17 Guofeng Plastic

12.17.1 Guofeng Plastic Corporation Information

12.17.2 Guofeng Plastic Business Overview

12.17.3 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films Products Offered

12.17.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Development

12.18 Profol

12.18.1 Profol Corporation Information

12.18.2 Profol Business Overview

12.18.3 Profol BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Profol BOPP Films Products Offered

12.18.5 Profol Recent Development

12.19 FSPG

12.19.1 FSPG Corporation Information

12.19.2 FSPG Business Overview

12.19.3 FSPG BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 FSPG BOPP Films Products Offered

12.19.5 FSPG Recent Development

12.20 Uflex

12.20.1 Uflex Corporation Information

12.20.2 Uflex Business Overview

12.20.3 Uflex BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Uflex BOPP Films Products Offered

12.20.5 Uflex Recent Development

12.21 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

12.21.1 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Corporation Information

12.21.2 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Business Overview

12.21.3 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello BOPP Films Products Offered

12.21.5 Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Recent Development

12.22 Tatrafan

12.22.1 Tatrafan Corporation Information

12.22.2 Tatrafan Business Overview

12.22.3 Tatrafan BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Tatrafan BOPP Films Products Offered

12.22.5 Tatrafan Recent Development

12.23 Wolff LDP

12.23.1 Wolff LDP Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wolff LDP Business Overview

12.23.3 Wolff LDP BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Wolff LDP BOPP Films Products Offered

12.23.5 Wolff LDP Recent Development

12.24 Hongqing Packing Material

12.24.1 Hongqing Packing Material Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hongqing Packing Material Business Overview

12.24.3 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films Products Offered

12.24.5 Hongqing Packing Material Recent Development

13 BOPP Films Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 BOPP Films Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of BOPP Films

13.4 BOPP Films Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 BOPP Films Distributors List

14.3 BOPP Films Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 BOPP Films Market Trends

15.2 BOPP Films Drivers

15.3 BOPP Films Market Challenges

15.4 BOPP Films Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”