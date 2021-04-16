ADAS and AD Master Chip Market-New Research Report Announced with business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies | NXP, Intel, Qualcomm, TI, Infineon, NVIDIA

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

NXP, Intel, Qualcomm, TI, Infineon, NVIDIA, Renesas Electronics, Xilinx, ADI, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, Tesla, Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology, Huawei, Ambarella, Black Sesame Technologies, Sequoia, Westwell Lab, Cambrian, Navinfo, Gokeic Market Segment by Product Type: CPU

GPU

FPGA

ASIC Market Segment by Application: Passenger Car

commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ADAS and AD Master Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ADAS and AD Master Chip market

TOC

1 ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ADAS and AD Master Chip

1.2 ADAS and AD Master Chip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 CPU

1.2.3 GPU

1.2.4 FPGA

1.2.5 ASIC

1.3 ADAS and AD Master Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America ADAS and AD Master Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe ADAS and AD Master Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China ADAS and AD Master Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan ADAS and AD Master Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea ADAS and AD Master Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India ADAS and AD Master Chip Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest ADAS and AD Master Chip Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America ADAS and AD Master Chip Production

3.4.1 North America ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe ADAS and AD Master Chip Production

3.5.1 Europe ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China ADAS and AD Master Chip Production

3.6.1 China ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan ADAS and AD Master Chip Production

3.7.1 Japan ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea ADAS and AD Master Chip Production

3.8.1 South Korea ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India ADAS and AD Master Chip Production

3.9.1 India ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Region

4.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global ADAS and AD Master Chip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NXP

7.1.1 NXP ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.1.2 NXP ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NXP ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NXP Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NXP Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intel ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Intel ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Intel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Qualcomm

7.3.1 Qualcomm ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.3.2 Qualcomm ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Qualcomm ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TI

7.4.1 TI ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.4.2 TI ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TI ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TI Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Infineon

7.5.1 Infineon ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.5.2 Infineon ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Infineon ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Infineon Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NVIDIA

7.6.1 NVIDIA ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.6.2 NVIDIA ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NVIDIA ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NVIDIA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NVIDIA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Renesas Electronics

7.7.1 Renesas Electronics ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.7.2 Renesas Electronics ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Renesas Electronics ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Renesas Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Xilinx

7.8.1 Xilinx ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.8.2 Xilinx ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Xilinx ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Xilinx Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xilinx Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 ADI

7.9.1 ADI ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.9.2 ADI ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.9.3 ADI ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 ADI Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 ADI Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toshiba ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Toshiba ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 STMicroelectronics

7.11.1 STMicroelectronics ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.11.2 STMicroelectronics ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.11.3 STMicroelectronics ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Tesla

7.12.1 Tesla ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tesla ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Tesla ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Tesla Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Tesla Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology

7.13.1 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Beijing Horizon Robotics Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Huawei

7.14.1 Huawei ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huawei ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Huawei ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ambarella

7.15.1 Ambarella ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ambarella ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ambarella ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ambarella Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ambarella Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Black Sesame Technologies

7.16.1 Black Sesame Technologies ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.16.2 Black Sesame Technologies ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Black Sesame Technologies ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Black Sesame Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Black Sesame Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Sequoia

7.17.1 Sequoia ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sequoia ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Sequoia ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Sequoia Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Sequoia Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Westwell Lab

7.18.1 Westwell Lab ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.18.2 Westwell Lab ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Westwell Lab ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Westwell Lab Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Westwell Lab Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Cambrian

7.19.1 Cambrian ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.19.2 Cambrian ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Cambrian ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Cambrian Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Cambrian Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Navinfo

7.20.1 Navinfo ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.20.2 Navinfo ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Navinfo ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Navinfo Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Navinfo Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Gokeic

7.21.1 Gokeic ADAS and AD Master Chip Corporation Information

7.21.2 Gokeic ADAS and AD Master Chip Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Gokeic ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Gokeic Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Gokeic Recent Developments/Updates 8 ADAS and AD Master Chip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 ADAS and AD Master Chip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ADAS and AD Master Chip

8.4 ADAS and AD Master Chip Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 ADAS and AD Master Chip Distributors List

9.3 ADAS and AD Master Chip Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 ADAS and AD Master Chip Industry Trends

10.2 ADAS and AD Master Chip Growth Drivers

10.3 ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Challenges

10.4 ADAS and AD Master Chip Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India ADAS and AD Master Chip Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of ADAS and AD Master Chip

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of ADAS and AD Master Chip by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

