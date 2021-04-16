Halloumi Cheese Market Expected to Reach $737.0 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

Halloumi cheese is made from pasteurized or unpasteurized milk of goat, cow, or sheep. It is white in color and spicy in texture with a strong salty-flavored blend. Cheese is a rich source of vitamins and proteins. It is an essential component in many fast food items, such as sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and pizzas Halloumi cheese is produced mainly in Cyprus and has high demand among Middle East countries. In these regions, it is largely served as a part of a meal. Halloumi cheese is one of the popular semi-hard cheeses that can be enjoyed in salads, barbecues, cheese fries, Halloumi cheeseburgers, and others.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type,Flavor,Distribution Channel and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered PETROU BROS DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD., Akgöl Dairy, Food and Packing Industries Ltd., GALAKTOKOMIO A.D.S DAFNI LTD., Grillies, Routhier Weber GmbH, N.TH. Kouroushis LTD., WAIMATA CHEESE COMPANY, Lemnos Foods, FarmLand General Trading Co., W.L.L., Almarai, and others.

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8779

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused economic devastation, and the dairy market has felt its impact which has slowed down supply and demand for halloumi cheese.

The average milk intake has declined due to the closure of hotels, restaurants, and convenience stores, which is proving to be a significant setback for the dairy sector.

Demand tends to be inexhaustible and the UK, which had previously been the number one importer of Halloumi cheese, has stopped its trade because of the outbreak. Cypriot producers of halloumi cheese were unable to meet the ever-increasing demand for theproduction process due to the lower flow of raw milk, making the availability of halloumi cheese extremely limited

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The rise in disposable income and demand for premium products serve as a force for increasing sales of halloumi cheese worldwide.

Surge in demand from the fast-food sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the Halloumi cheese Market.

Demand for Halloumi cheese is also increasing as a result of enormous changes in traditional consumer eating patterns, including snacking more than normal meals and changing preference for Mediterranean diets. The pattern of testing and tasting, the eagerness of young consumers for new foods, and the changing consumer preference for new diets are some of the major factors influencing the market demand for Halloumi cheese.

Improvement in the nourishment of local goat and sheep has been perceived as one of the most efficient ways of meeting the increase in demand for halloumi cheese.

In some regions, consumers are still unaware of halloumi cheese which hampers the growth of the market.

The global Market Trend are as follows:

Halloumi cheese is especially popular with countries of the Middle East and Eastern Europe. As such, the majority of production centers in those regions are geographically concentrated. These regions are not only the top producers but also the world’s leading exporters of halloumi cheese

Rise in demand for protein-rich products, and innovation in the packaging industry that increases cheese shelf-life. Growth in the cheese market will enhance the market for halloumi cheese over the period. Surge in incidence of various bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis, the global food sector is experiencing a significant growth in demand for protein-rich dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese and yogurt In a bid to secure their health and well-being and prevent the onset of such diseases, consumers are increasing their intake of protein-rich food.

Higher growth is expected from Organic halloumi cheese production. Consumers, however, are becoming inclined to organic foods citing health concerns. As such, the companies are gradually shifting to organic production.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Halloumi Cheese Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8779?reqfor=covid

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Organic

Conventional Flavor Mint

Chili

Basil

Others Distribution Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

General Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Halloumi Cheese Industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Halloumi Cheese Market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Halloumi Cheese growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Halloumi Cheese Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Halloumi Cheese Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the Halloumi Cheese Market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8779

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research