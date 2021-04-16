Active Wear Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Nike, Inc., Adidas AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Active Wear Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Active Wear market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Active Wear market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Active Wear market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Active Wear market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Active Wear report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Active Wear report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Active Wear market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Active Wear market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Active Wear Market Research Report: Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Asics Corporation, Gap Inc., Puma Se, Under Armour, Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., North Face, Inc., PVH Corp

Global Active Wear Market by Type: Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts, Ready to Wear, Rash Guard, Wet Suit, & Swim Wear, Shoes, Fashion Brand

Global Active Wear Market by Application: Male, Female

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Active Wear market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Active Wear market.

What is the growth potential of the global Active Wear market?

Which company is currently leading the global Active Wear market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Active Wear market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Active Wear market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Wear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fashion Outer, Pants, & T-Shirts

1.2.3 Ready to Wear

1.2.4 Rash Guard, Wet Suit, & Swim Wear

1.2.5 Shoes

1.2.6 Fashion Brand

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Wear Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Male

1.3.3 Female

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Active Wear Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Active Wear Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Active Wear Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Active Wear Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Active Wear Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Active Wear Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Active Wear Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Active Wear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Active Wear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Active Wear Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Active Wear Industry Trends

2.5.1 Active Wear Market Trends

2.5.2 Active Wear Market Drivers

2.5.3 Active Wear Market Challenges

2.5.4 Active Wear Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Active Wear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Active Wear Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Active Wear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Active Wear Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Active Wear by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Active Wear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Active Wear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Active Wear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Active Wear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Active Wear as of 2020)

3.4 Global Active Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Active Wear Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Active Wear Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Active Wear Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Active Wear Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Active Wear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Active Wear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Active Wear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Active Wear Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Active Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Active Wear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Active Wear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Active Wear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Active Wear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Active Wear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Active Wear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Active Wear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Active Wear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Active Wear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Active Wear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Active Wear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Active Wear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Active Wear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Active Wear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Active Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Active Wear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Active Wear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Active Wear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Active Wear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Active Wear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Active Wear Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Active Wear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Active Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Active Wear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Active Wear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Active Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Active Wear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Active Wear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Active Wear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Active Wear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Active Wear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Active Wear Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Active Wear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Active Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Active Wear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Active Wear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Active Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Active Wear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Active Wear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Active Wear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Active Wear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Active Wear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Active Wear Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Active Wear Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Active Wear Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Active Wear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Active Wear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Active Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Active Wear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Active Wear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Active Wear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Active Wear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Active Wear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Active Wear Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Active Wear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Active Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Active Wear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nike, Inc.

11.1.1 Nike, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nike, Inc. Overview

11.1.3 Nike, Inc. Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nike, Inc. Active Wear Products and Services

11.1.5 Nike, Inc. Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Nike, Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 Adidas AG

11.2.1 Adidas AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 Adidas AG Overview

11.2.3 Adidas AG Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Adidas AG Active Wear Products and Services

11.2.5 Adidas AG Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Adidas AG Recent Developments

11.3 Columbia Sportswear Company

11.3.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Corporation Information

11.3.2 Columbia Sportswear Company Overview

11.3.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Columbia Sportswear Company Active Wear Products and Services

11.3.5 Columbia Sportswear Company Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Developments

11.4 Asics Corporation

11.4.1 Asics Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Asics Corporation Overview

11.4.3 Asics Corporation Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Asics Corporation Active Wear Products and Services

11.4.5 Asics Corporation Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Asics Corporation Recent Developments

11.5 Gap Inc.

11.5.1 Gap Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gap Inc. Overview

11.5.3 Gap Inc. Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Gap Inc. Active Wear Products and Services

11.5.5 Gap Inc. Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Gap Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 Puma Se

11.6.1 Puma Se Corporation Information

11.6.2 Puma Se Overview

11.6.3 Puma Se Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Puma Se Active Wear Products and Services

11.6.5 Puma Se Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Puma Se Recent Developments

11.7 Under Armour, Inc.

11.7.1 Under Armour, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Under Armour, Inc. Overview

11.7.3 Under Armour, Inc. Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Under Armour, Inc. Active Wear Products and Services

11.7.5 Under Armour, Inc. Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Under Armour, Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc.

11.8.1 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Overview

11.8.3 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Active Wear Products and Services

11.8.5 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 North Face, Inc.

11.9.1 North Face, Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 North Face, Inc. Overview

11.9.3 North Face, Inc. Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 North Face, Inc. Active Wear Products and Services

11.9.5 North Face, Inc. Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 North Face, Inc. Recent Developments

11.10 PVH Corp

11.10.1 PVH Corp Corporation Information

11.10.2 PVH Corp Overview

11.10.3 PVH Corp Active Wear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 PVH Corp Active Wear Products and Services

11.10.5 PVH Corp Active Wear SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 PVH Corp Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Active Wear Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Active Wear Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Active Wear Production Mode & Process

12.4 Active Wear Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Active Wear Sales Channels

12.4.2 Active Wear Distributors

12.5 Active Wear Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

