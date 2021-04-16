Surge Protection Devices Market 2021:Demand after COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Trends and Business Outlook

Analyzing the current situation of pandemic, Allied Market Research has published a report titled, “Surge Protection Devices Market by Product (Plug-in Devices, Hardwired Devices, Line Cord Devices, and Power Control Center) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022”.

Digital transformation projects across verticals witnessed huge uptake and are also expected to contribute further in the near future. surge protection devices market gains popularity in various industries including IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare, owing to its supreme benefits such as high-speed random access of data and low power consumption.

These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results. The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global surge protection devices industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the surge protection devices market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

“Global Surge Protection Devices Market was valued at $2,127 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3,167 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022”

The surge protection devices market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the industry in each geographic regions covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including, YY, which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth -strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy globally. The effect of this pandemic is increasing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain.

The COVID-19 crisis is making uncertainty in the stock surge protection devices market trends, immense slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The overall impact of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductor, electronics, and many more.

Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. As governments of different areas have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process is adversely affected.

However, the introduction of advanced software solutions will be an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the surge protection devices market forecast post pandemic.

Key Market Segments

By Product

• Plug-in devices

• Hardwired devices

• Line cord devices

• Power control center

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Key Benefits

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current surge protection devices market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2020 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the surge protection devices market.

Highlights of the Report

Competitive landscape of the surge protection devices market.

Revenue generated by each segment of the surge protection devices market by 2027.

Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the surge protection devices market.

Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

Top impacting factors of the surge protection devices market.

Chapters of the Report are:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Report description

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Key market segments

1.4 Research methodology

1.4.1 Secondary research

1.4.2 Primary research

1.4.3 Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 Market definition and scope

3.2 Key Findings

3.2.1 Top impacting factors

3.2.2 Top winning strategies

3.2.3 Top investment pockets

3.3 Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1 Low bargaining power of suppliers due to moderate switching cost

3.3.2 Moderate bargaining power of buyer due to moderate demand, and limited players that provide quality product

3.3.3 Moderate threat of substitutes due to large number of available substitutes

3.3.4 Low threat of new entrants due to presence of dominant players and high investment cost on SPDs projects

3.3.5 High rivalries among competitors

3.4 Drivers

3.4.1 Increasing demand for usage of electrical and electronics appliances in industrial& residential sectors

3.4.2 High costs incurred with electrical equipment downtime encouraging adoption of SPDs

3.4.3 Safety of people at workplace and at home

3.5 Restraints

3.5.1 Low awareness of SPDs

3.5.2 Strong competition from uninterrupted and non-fluctuating power supply systems

3.6 Opportunities

3.6.1 Rapid industrialization& power supply issues in developing countries

And Continued……

