Automotive Textiles Market Pricing Model, Customized Section, Future Demand, Trends, Opportunities by 2027

The automotive market has a significant contribution to the growth of textile market as it is widely used in vehicles. Automotive textile is a part of textile used in accordance with vehicles which includes textile components like fibers, filaments, yarns and the fabric used in vehicles. Moreover, automotive textile is used in airbags, seat belts, carpets, seat upholstery, and others in a vehicle. Automotive textiles offer passenger with comfort, safety and security. Besides, automotive textile provide solution to problems like tire reinforcement, sound insulation and vibration control. Moreover, with increasing adoption of EV, the use of lightweight material will increase.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Trevira GmbH, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Baltex, Reliance Industries limited, Auto Textiles S.A., Autoliv, Lear Corporation, Johnson Controls, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Acme Mills

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rise in sales of vehicles due to economic growth of developing countries is driving the market of automotive textiles. Additionally, with escalating demand for customized automotive interiors are expanding market growth. Besides, aftermarket sales have had a major contribution in market expansion. Moreover, government mandate to install safety devices like seat belts, airbags, and others are propelling the automotive textile market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices would hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for new and used passenger cars is anticipated to proliferate market growth.

The Automotive Textiles market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of Eco-friendly leather

Government’s increasing awareness toward animal rights has increased in recent years. Organizations like PETA, Animal rights movement, FARM, and animal liberation front have played a major role in increasing the awareness regarding animal killing for use of leather. Luxury car manufacturers are opting for environment-friendly and cruelty-free interior alternatives. For instance, seats of Range Rover Evoque are upholstered with premium alternatives to leather made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per car. Additionally, The Ford Motor Company has been using soybean-based foam as a key material in the seat cushions, seat backs and head-rests in a lot of its vehicles since 2011.

3D knitted seat cover to surge the market

Over the decade, the process of manufacturing seat covers has evolved. The latest 3D knitting technology opens up a new range of opportunities in automotive textile market. With 3D knitting technology, the full seat cover can be manufactured as one pieces rather than numerous small pieces of upholstery that machines stitch together into a cover. Moreover, 3D knitted technology feed these data points into a software, load the machine with the required thread, push a button, and wait for the final product to come out. In 2019, Ford presented the 3D knitted seat covers designs. Besides, the seat covers could be made in lesser time and lower cost with infinite personalization.