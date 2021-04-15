Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL

“

The report titled Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Resin Grouts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Resin Grouts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL, Myagkaya Krovlya, JSC Komitex, Sika, KÖSTER Group, ISOMAT SA, Alchimica SA, Nordic Waterproofing, SOPREMA, Polyglass, Wacker, ZOLVTEK, Organix Building System, Bituroll, Kryton International, GCP Applied Technologies, Dow, Normet, Basf, SYLPYL, Henkel, Mapei, Atlas, Fosroc, Sodamco, Awazel, Comex (PPG), Euco (RPM)

Market Segmentation by Product: General Grade

Environmentally Friendly Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Other



The Epoxy Resin Grouts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Resin Grouts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Resin Grouts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Resin Grouts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Resin Grouts

1.2 Epoxy Resin Grouts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 General Grade

1.2.3 Environmentally Friendly Grade

1.3 Epoxy Resin Grouts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Epoxy Resin Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Epoxy Resin Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Epoxy Resin Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Epoxy Resin Grouts Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Epoxy Resin Grouts Production

3.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Epoxy Resin Grouts Production

3.5.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Epoxy Resin Grouts Production

3.6.1 China Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Epoxy Resin Grouts Production

3.7.1 Japan Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Epoxy Resin Grouts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PLASTFOIL

7.1.1 PLASTFOIL Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.1.2 PLASTFOIL Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PLASTFOIL Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PLASTFOIL Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Elastoizol Premium Group

7.2.1 Elastoizol Premium Group Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.2.2 Elastoizol Premium Group Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Elastoizol Premium Group Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Elastoizol Premium Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Elastoizol Premium Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TechnoNICOL

7.3.1 TechnoNICOL Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.3.2 TechnoNICOL Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TechnoNICOL Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TechnoNICOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Myagkaya Krovlya

7.4.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.4.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JSC Komitex

7.5.1 JSC Komitex Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSC Komitex Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JSC Komitex Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JSC Komitex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JSC Komitex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sika

7.6.1 Sika Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sika Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sika Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 KÖSTER Group

7.7.1 KÖSTER Group Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.7.2 KÖSTER Group Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.7.3 KÖSTER Group Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 KÖSTER Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ISOMAT SA

7.8.1 ISOMAT SA Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.8.2 ISOMAT SA Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ISOMAT SA Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ISOMAT SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ISOMAT SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Alchimica SA

7.9.1 Alchimica SA Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.9.2 Alchimica SA Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Alchimica SA Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Alchimica SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Alchimica SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nordic Waterproofing

7.10.1 Nordic Waterproofing Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nordic Waterproofing Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nordic Waterproofing Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nordic Waterproofing Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SOPREMA

7.11.1 SOPREMA Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.11.2 SOPREMA Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SOPREMA Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SOPREMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Polyglass

7.12.1 Polyglass Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.12.2 Polyglass Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Polyglass Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Polyglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Polyglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wacker

7.13.1 Wacker Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wacker Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wacker Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wacker Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wacker Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ZOLVTEK

7.14.1 ZOLVTEK Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.14.2 ZOLVTEK Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ZOLVTEK Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ZOLVTEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ZOLVTEK Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Organix Building System

7.15.1 Organix Building System Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.15.2 Organix Building System Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Organix Building System Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Organix Building System Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Organix Building System Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Bituroll

7.16.1 Bituroll Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bituroll Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Bituroll Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Bituroll Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Bituroll Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kryton International

7.17.1 Kryton International Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kryton International Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kryton International Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kryton International Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kryton International Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 GCP Applied Technologies

7.18.1 GCP Applied Technologies Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.18.2 GCP Applied Technologies Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.18.3 GCP Applied Technologies Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 GCP Applied Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Dow

7.19.1 Dow Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.19.2 Dow Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Dow Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Normet

7.20.1 Normet Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.20.2 Normet Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Normet Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Normet Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Normet Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Basf

7.21.1 Basf Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.21.2 Basf Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Basf Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Basf Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Basf Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 SYLPYL

7.22.1 SYLPYL Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.22.2 SYLPYL Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.22.3 SYLPYL Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 SYLPYL Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 SYLPYL Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Henkel

7.23.1 Henkel Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.23.2 Henkel Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Henkel Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Mapei

7.24.1 Mapei Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.24.2 Mapei Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Mapei Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Mapei Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Mapei Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Atlas

7.25.1 Atlas Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.25.2 Atlas Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Atlas Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Atlas Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Atlas Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Fosroc

7.26.1 Fosroc Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.26.2 Fosroc Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Fosroc Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Fosroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Fosroc Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Sodamco

7.27.1 Sodamco Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.27.2 Sodamco Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Sodamco Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Sodamco Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Sodamco Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Awazel

7.28.1 Awazel Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.28.2 Awazel Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Awazel Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Awazel Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Awazel Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Comex (PPG)

7.29.1 Comex (PPG) Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.29.2 Comex (PPG) Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Comex (PPG) Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Comex (PPG) Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Comex (PPG) Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Euco (RPM)

7.30.1 Euco (RPM) Epoxy Resin Grouts Corporation Information

7.30.2 Euco (RPM) Epoxy Resin Grouts Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Euco (RPM) Epoxy Resin Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Euco (RPM) Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Euco (RPM) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Epoxy Resin Grouts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Resin Grouts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Epoxy Resin Grouts

8.4 Epoxy Resin Grouts Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Epoxy Resin Grouts Distributors List

9.3 Epoxy Resin Grouts Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Epoxy Resin Grouts Industry Trends

10.2 Epoxy Resin Grouts Growth Drivers

10.3 Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Challenges

10.4 Epoxy Resin Grouts Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Epoxy Resin Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Epoxy Resin Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Epoxy Resin Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Epoxy Resin Grouts

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Epoxy Resin Grouts by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

