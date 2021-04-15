Polyurethane Grouts Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL

“

The report titled Global Polyurethane Grouts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Grouts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Grouts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Grouts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Grouts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Grouts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Grouts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Grouts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Grouts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Grouts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Grouts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Grouts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PLASTFOIL, Elastoizol Premium Group, TechnoNICOL, Myagkaya Krovlya, JSC Komitex, Sika, KÖSTER Group, ISOMAT SA, Alchimica SA, Nordic Waterproofing, SOPREMA, Polyglass, Wacker, ZOLVTEK, Organix Building System, Bituroll, Kryton International, GCP Applied Technologies, Dow, Normet, Basf, SYLPYL, Henkel, Mapei, Atlas, Fosroc, Sodamco, Awazel, Comex (PPG), Euco (RPM)

Market Segmentation by Product: Waterborne Polyurethane Grouts

Solventborne Polyurethane Grouts



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Other



The Polyurethane Grouts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Grouts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Grouts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Grouts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Grouts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Grouts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Grouts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Grouts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyurethane Grouts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Grouts

1.2 Polyurethane Grouts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Waterborne Polyurethane Grouts

1.2.3 Solventborne Polyurethane Grouts

1.3 Polyurethane Grouts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Polyurethane Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Polyurethane Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Polyurethane Grouts Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Polyurethane Grouts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyurethane Grouts Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyurethane Grouts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyurethane Grouts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyurethane Grouts Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Polyurethane Grouts Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyurethane Grouts Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Polyurethane Grouts Production

3.4.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Polyurethane Grouts Production

3.6.1 China Polyurethane Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Polyurethane Grouts Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyurethane Grouts Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyurethane Grouts Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Grouts Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Polyurethane Grouts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 PLASTFOIL

7.1.1 PLASTFOIL Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.1.2 PLASTFOIL Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.1.3 PLASTFOIL Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 PLASTFOIL Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 PLASTFOIL Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Elastoizol Premium Group

7.2.1 Elastoizol Premium Group Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.2.2 Elastoizol Premium Group Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Elastoizol Premium Group Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Elastoizol Premium Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Elastoizol Premium Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 TechnoNICOL

7.3.1 TechnoNICOL Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.3.2 TechnoNICOL Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.3.3 TechnoNICOL Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 TechnoNICOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 TechnoNICOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Myagkaya Krovlya

7.4.1 Myagkaya Krovlya Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.4.2 Myagkaya Krovlya Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Myagkaya Krovlya Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Myagkaya Krovlya Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Myagkaya Krovlya Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JSC Komitex

7.5.1 JSC Komitex Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.5.2 JSC Komitex Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JSC Komitex Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JSC Komitex Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JSC Komitex Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sika

7.6.1 Sika Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sika Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sika Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 KÖSTER Group

7.7.1 KÖSTER Group Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.7.2 KÖSTER Group Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.7.3 KÖSTER Group Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 KÖSTER Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KÖSTER Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ISOMAT SA

7.8.1 ISOMAT SA Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.8.2 ISOMAT SA Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ISOMAT SA Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ISOMAT SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ISOMAT SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Alchimica SA

7.9.1 Alchimica SA Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.9.2 Alchimica SA Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Alchimica SA Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Alchimica SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Alchimica SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nordic Waterproofing

7.10.1 Nordic Waterproofing Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nordic Waterproofing Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nordic Waterproofing Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nordic Waterproofing Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nordic Waterproofing Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 SOPREMA

7.11.1 SOPREMA Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.11.2 SOPREMA Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.11.3 SOPREMA Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 SOPREMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 SOPREMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Polyglass

7.12.1 Polyglass Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.12.2 Polyglass Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Polyglass Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Polyglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Polyglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Wacker

7.13.1 Wacker Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wacker Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Wacker Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Wacker Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Wacker Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 ZOLVTEK

7.14.1 ZOLVTEK Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.14.2 ZOLVTEK Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.14.3 ZOLVTEK Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 ZOLVTEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 ZOLVTEK Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Organix Building System

7.15.1 Organix Building System Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.15.2 Organix Building System Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Organix Building System Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Organix Building System Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Organix Building System Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Bituroll

7.16.1 Bituroll Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bituroll Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Bituroll Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Bituroll Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Bituroll Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Kryton International

7.17.1 Kryton International Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kryton International Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Kryton International Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Kryton International Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Kryton International Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 GCP Applied Technologies

7.18.1 GCP Applied Technologies Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.18.2 GCP Applied Technologies Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.18.3 GCP Applied Technologies Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 GCP Applied Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Dow

7.19.1 Dow Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.19.2 Dow Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Dow Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Normet

7.20.1 Normet Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.20.2 Normet Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Normet Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Normet Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Normet Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Basf

7.21.1 Basf Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.21.2 Basf Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Basf Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Basf Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Basf Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 SYLPYL

7.22.1 SYLPYL Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.22.2 SYLPYL Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.22.3 SYLPYL Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 SYLPYL Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 SYLPYL Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Henkel

7.23.1 Henkel Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.23.2 Henkel Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Henkel Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Mapei

7.24.1 Mapei Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.24.2 Mapei Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Mapei Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Mapei Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Mapei Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Atlas

7.25.1 Atlas Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.25.2 Atlas Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Atlas Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Atlas Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Atlas Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Fosroc

7.26.1 Fosroc Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.26.2 Fosroc Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Fosroc Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Fosroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Fosroc Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Sodamco

7.27.1 Sodamco Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.27.2 Sodamco Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Sodamco Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Sodamco Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Sodamco Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Awazel

7.28.1 Awazel Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.28.2 Awazel Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Awazel Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Awazel Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Awazel Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Comex (PPG)

7.29.1 Comex (PPG) Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.29.2 Comex (PPG) Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Comex (PPG) Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Comex (PPG) Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Comex (PPG) Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Euco (RPM)

7.30.1 Euco (RPM) Polyurethane Grouts Corporation Information

7.30.2 Euco (RPM) Polyurethane Grouts Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Euco (RPM) Polyurethane Grouts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Euco (RPM) Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Euco (RPM) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Polyurethane Grouts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Grouts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyurethane Grouts

8.4 Polyurethane Grouts Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyurethane Grouts Distributors List

9.3 Polyurethane Grouts Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Polyurethane Grouts Industry Trends

10.2 Polyurethane Grouts Growth Drivers

10.3 Polyurethane Grouts Market Challenges

10.4 Polyurethane Grouts Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyurethane Grouts by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Polyurethane Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Polyurethane Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Polyurethane Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Polyurethane Grouts Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Polyurethane Grouts

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyurethane Grouts by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyurethane Grouts by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyurethane Grouts by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyurethane Grouts by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyurethane Grouts by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Grouts by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyurethane Grouts by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyurethane Grouts by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

