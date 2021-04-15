Vehicle Analytics Market COVID-19 Impact, Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The massive integration of information technology in vehicles have changed the dynamics of the automotive industry. Moreover, introduction of analytics in vehicles has led to numerous innovations like traffic management, predictive maintenance and infotainment, and others. Vehicles are nowadays equipped with variety of sensors and generate huge amount of data like vehicle position, rotation, acceleration, vehicle speed, wheel speed, engine oil temperature, or steering wheel angle. The functioning of modern vehicles requires a lot of data generated with the help of advanced technologies. With increasing features like GPS navigation, smart technologies, and cloud computing the importance of vehicle analytics has become immense.

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Inseego corporation, Genetec Inc., INQUIRON LTD, Acerta Systems Analytics Inc., IMS, CloudMade

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in use of advanced driver assistance system and upgraded infotainment systems in vehicles are propelling the vehicle analytics market. Additionally, increasing internet reach and high-speed connectivity is favoring the demand. Besides, growing connected vehicle technologies and fleet management application is surging the market. Likewise, vehicle analytics systems are making the most of big data for real time insights. Moreover, increase in sales autonomous and semi-autonomous cars are boosting the vehicle analytics market. However, high cost of vehicle and burgeoning threat from hackers would affect the vehicle analytics market. Furthermore, demand for safer and efficient driving experience is fueling the market growth.

The vehicle analytics market trends are as follows:

Growth of connected cars

Internet has revolutionized vehicle riding experience and attracting more customers with navigation technology, in-car entertainment and driverless cars. The OEMs are designing cars that will feature advanced technologies, which serve the purpose of connected car. Recently, SAP launched data analytics application for connected vehicles which will collect, store, map and analyze real-time sensor data from vehicles and equipment. Also, Ericsson is building its Connected Vehicle Cloud on top of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform that is running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform

Proliferation in the use of fleet management

With increase in use of business such as car-rental system and logistics and supply chain, there is surge in use of fleet management application. The cloud-based fleet management helps the vehicle operator to keep the vehicle manageable with variety of instruments like driver and car management, as well as inspection of equipment. Nowadays, Fleet management users are growing rapidly as it assists in monitoring vehicle diagnostics, driver behaviors and location data in real time. With rise in adoption of fleet management, the vehicle analytics market will grow simultaneously.

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicle analytics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

3 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

4 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the vehicle analytics market growth scenario.

5 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

