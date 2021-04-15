Baler Machines Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027| John Deere, Vermeer, Claas

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Baler Machines Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Baler Machines market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Baler Machines market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Baler Machines market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Baler Machines market.

There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Baler Machines report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Baler Machines report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3045443/global-baler-machines-industry

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Baler Machines market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Baler Machines market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Baler Machines Market Research Report: John Deere, Vermeer, Claas, Krone, Minos, Abbriata, Case IH, Massey Ferguson, Kuhn, New Holland, Foton Lovol, Shanghai Star, Yulong Machinery, Shen Yang Fang Ke, An Yang Yu Gong, Wastequip, Machinex, BACE, Strautmann Umwelttechnik, Bramidan, Valvan Baling Systems, Sinobaler, Granutech-Saturn Systems, American Baler, BALEMASTER, Excel Manufacturing, Harmony Enterprises, International Baler Corporation, Maren Engineering Corporation

Global Baler Machines Market by Type: Mini Baler (Pressing Force 80 Ton)

Global Baler Machines Market by Application: Industrial Recycling Applications, Agricultural Applications

Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Baler Machines market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.

Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Baler Machines market.

What is the growth potential of the global Baler Machines market?

Which company is currently leading the global Baler Machines market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the global Baler Machines market by 2027?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Baler Machines market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3045443/global-baler-machines-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Baler Machines Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baler Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mini Baler (Pressing Force <10 Ton)

1.2.3 Large Baler (10-80 Ton)

1.2.4 Heavy Duty Baler (>80 Ton)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Baler Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Recycling Applications

1.3.3 Agricultural Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Baler Machines Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Baler Machines Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Baler Machines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Baler Machines Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Baler Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Baler Machines Industry Trends

2.4.2 Baler Machines Market Drivers

2.4.3 Baler Machines Market Challenges

2.4.4 Baler Machines Market Restraints

3 Global Baler Machines Sales

3.1 Global Baler Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Baler Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Baler Machines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Baler Machines Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Baler Machines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Baler Machines Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Baler Machines Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Baler Machines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Baler Machines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Baler Machines Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Baler Machines Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Baler Machines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Baler Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Baler Machines Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Baler Machines Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Baler Machines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Baler Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Baler Machines Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Baler Machines Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Baler Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Baler Machines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Baler Machines Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Baler Machines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Baler Machines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Baler Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Baler Machines Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Baler Machines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Baler Machines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Baler Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Baler Machines Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Baler Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Baler Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Baler Machines Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Baler Machines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Baler Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Baler Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Baler Machines Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Baler Machines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Baler Machines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Baler Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Baler Machines Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Baler Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Baler Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Baler Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Baler Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Baler Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Baler Machines Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Baler Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Baler Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Baler Machines Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Baler Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Baler Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Baler Machines Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Baler Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Baler Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Baler Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Baler Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Baler Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Baler Machines Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Baler Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Baler Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Baler Machines Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Baler Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Baler Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Baler Machines Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Baler Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Baler Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Baler Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Baler Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Baler Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Baler Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Baler Machines Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Baler Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Baler Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Baler Machines Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Baler Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Baler Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Baler Machines Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Baler Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Baler Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Baler Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 John Deere Baler Machines Products and Services

12.1.5 John Deere Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 John Deere Recent Developments

12.2 Vermeer

12.2.1 Vermeer Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vermeer Overview

12.2.3 Vermeer Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vermeer Baler Machines Products and Services

12.2.5 Vermeer Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Vermeer Recent Developments

12.3 Claas

12.3.1 Claas Corporation Information

12.3.2 Claas Overview

12.3.3 Claas Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Claas Baler Machines Products and Services

12.3.5 Claas Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Claas Recent Developments

12.4 Krone

12.4.1 Krone Corporation Information

12.4.2 Krone Overview

12.4.3 Krone Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Krone Baler Machines Products and Services

12.4.5 Krone Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Krone Recent Developments

12.5 Minos

12.5.1 Minos Corporation Information

12.5.2 Minos Overview

12.5.3 Minos Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Minos Baler Machines Products and Services

12.5.5 Minos Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Minos Recent Developments

12.6 Abbriata

12.6.1 Abbriata Corporation Information

12.6.2 Abbriata Overview

12.6.3 Abbriata Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Abbriata Baler Machines Products and Services

12.6.5 Abbriata Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Abbriata Recent Developments

12.7 Case IH

12.7.1 Case IH Corporation Information

12.7.2 Case IH Overview

12.7.3 Case IH Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Case IH Baler Machines Products and Services

12.7.5 Case IH Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Case IH Recent Developments

12.8 Massey Ferguson

12.8.1 Massey Ferguson Corporation Information

12.8.2 Massey Ferguson Overview

12.8.3 Massey Ferguson Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Massey Ferguson Baler Machines Products and Services

12.8.5 Massey Ferguson Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Massey Ferguson Recent Developments

12.9 Kuhn

12.9.1 Kuhn Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kuhn Overview

12.9.3 Kuhn Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kuhn Baler Machines Products and Services

12.9.5 Kuhn Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kuhn Recent Developments

12.10 New Holland

12.10.1 New Holland Corporation Information

12.10.2 New Holland Overview

12.10.3 New Holland Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 New Holland Baler Machines Products and Services

12.10.5 New Holland Baler Machines SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 New Holland Recent Developments

12.11 Foton Lovol

12.11.1 Foton Lovol Corporation Information

12.11.2 Foton Lovol Overview

12.11.3 Foton Lovol Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Foton Lovol Baler Machines Products and Services

12.11.5 Foton Lovol Recent Developments

12.12 Shanghai Star

12.12.1 Shanghai Star Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shanghai Star Overview

12.12.3 Shanghai Star Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Shanghai Star Baler Machines Products and Services

12.12.5 Shanghai Star Recent Developments

12.13 Yulong Machinery

12.13.1 Yulong Machinery Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yulong Machinery Overview

12.13.3 Yulong Machinery Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Yulong Machinery Baler Machines Products and Services

12.13.5 Yulong Machinery Recent Developments

12.14 Shen Yang Fang Ke

12.14.1 Shen Yang Fang Ke Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shen Yang Fang Ke Overview

12.14.3 Shen Yang Fang Ke Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shen Yang Fang Ke Baler Machines Products and Services

12.14.5 Shen Yang Fang Ke Recent Developments

12.15 An Yang Yu Gong

12.15.1 An Yang Yu Gong Corporation Information

12.15.2 An Yang Yu Gong Overview

12.15.3 An Yang Yu Gong Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 An Yang Yu Gong Baler Machines Products and Services

12.15.5 An Yang Yu Gong Recent Developments

12.16 Wastequip

12.16.1 Wastequip Corporation Information

12.16.2 Wastequip Overview

12.16.3 Wastequip Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Wastequip Baler Machines Products and Services

12.16.5 Wastequip Recent Developments

12.17 Machinex

12.17.1 Machinex Corporation Information

12.17.2 Machinex Overview

12.17.3 Machinex Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Machinex Baler Machines Products and Services

12.17.5 Machinex Recent Developments

12.18 BACE

12.18.1 BACE Corporation Information

12.18.2 BACE Overview

12.18.3 BACE Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 BACE Baler Machines Products and Services

12.18.5 BACE Recent Developments

12.19 Strautmann Umwelttechnik

12.19.1 Strautmann Umwelttechnik Corporation Information

12.19.2 Strautmann Umwelttechnik Overview

12.19.3 Strautmann Umwelttechnik Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Strautmann Umwelttechnik Baler Machines Products and Services

12.19.5 Strautmann Umwelttechnik Recent Developments

12.20 Bramidan

12.20.1 Bramidan Corporation Information

12.20.2 Bramidan Overview

12.20.3 Bramidan Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Bramidan Baler Machines Products and Services

12.20.5 Bramidan Recent Developments

12.21 Valvan Baling Systems

12.21.1 Valvan Baling Systems Corporation Information

12.21.2 Valvan Baling Systems Overview

12.21.3 Valvan Baling Systems Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Valvan Baling Systems Baler Machines Products and Services

12.21.5 Valvan Baling Systems Recent Developments

12.22 Sinobaler

12.22.1 Sinobaler Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sinobaler Overview

12.22.3 Sinobaler Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Sinobaler Baler Machines Products and Services

12.22.5 Sinobaler Recent Developments

12.23 Granutech-Saturn Systems

12.23.1 Granutech-Saturn Systems Corporation Information

12.23.2 Granutech-Saturn Systems Overview

12.23.3 Granutech-Saturn Systems Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Granutech-Saturn Systems Baler Machines Products and Services

12.23.5 Granutech-Saturn Systems Recent Developments

12.24 American Baler

12.24.1 American Baler Corporation Information

12.24.2 American Baler Overview

12.24.3 American Baler Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 American Baler Baler Machines Products and Services

12.24.5 American Baler Recent Developments

12.25 BALEMASTER

12.25.1 BALEMASTER Corporation Information

12.25.2 BALEMASTER Overview

12.25.3 BALEMASTER Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 BALEMASTER Baler Machines Products and Services

12.25.5 BALEMASTER Recent Developments

12.26 Excel Manufacturing

12.26.1 Excel Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.26.2 Excel Manufacturing Overview

12.26.3 Excel Manufacturing Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Excel Manufacturing Baler Machines Products and Services

12.26.5 Excel Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.27 Harmony Enterprises

12.27.1 Harmony Enterprises Corporation Information

12.27.2 Harmony Enterprises Overview

12.27.3 Harmony Enterprises Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Harmony Enterprises Baler Machines Products and Services

12.27.5 Harmony Enterprises Recent Developments

12.28 International Baler Corporation

12.28.1 International Baler Corporation Corporation Information

12.28.2 International Baler Corporation Overview

12.28.3 International Baler Corporation Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 International Baler Corporation Baler Machines Products and Services

12.28.5 International Baler Corporation Recent Developments

12.29 Maren Engineering Corporation

12.29.1 Maren Engineering Corporation Corporation Information

12.29.2 Maren Engineering Corporation Overview

12.29.3 Maren Engineering Corporation Baler Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Maren Engineering Corporation Baler Machines Products and Services

12.29.5 Maren Engineering Corporation Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Baler Machines Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Baler Machines Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Baler Machines Production Mode & Process

13.4 Baler Machines Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Baler Machines Sales Channels

13.4.2 Baler Machines Distributors

13.5 Baler Machines Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.