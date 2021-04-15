Sucker Rod Couplings Market Future Scope, Industry Growth, Demand, Region, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027| Tenaris, Apergy, Materion

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Sucker Rod Couplings Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. The report offers an industry-standard and a highly authentic research study on the global Sucker Rod Couplings market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, it throws light on some of the crucial factors contributing to the growth of the global Sucker Rod Couplings market. As part of a study on market dynamics, it also explains factors affecting the global market growth. The authors of the report have provided a broad competitive assessment, detailed regional study, and other different types of research studies to give a complete analysis of the global Sucker Rod Couplings market. The report can be used as an effective tool for finding new ways of growth and ensuring lasting success in the global Sucker Rod Couplings market.
There are some useful suggestions and recommendations provided in the Sucker Rod Couplings report that will help players to strengthen their market position. The report serves its readers both ways, i.e. by offering quick data and information and by providing comprehensive analysis. This helps the report to cater to the needs or expectations of different buyers. Moreover, the Sucker Rod Couplings report can be customized according to the requirements of buyers. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3035184/global-sucker-rod-couplings-industry
The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Sucker Rod Couplings market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Sucker Rod Couplings market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market Research Report: Tenaris, Apergy, Materion, Shandong Nine-Ring, Exceed Oilfield Equipment, Duralitte Group, Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP), Plainsman Mfg. Inc., KSBS, Shouguang Kunlong, CNPC Equipment, Hengshui Haiwang, Puyang Zhongshi Group, Shandong Molong, Dynatec International, Henan Dongfanglong, Baotou Liande, Penguin Petroleum Services, Shouguang Xinda, Shandong Baoshida
Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market by Type: Class T Sucker Rod Couplings, Class SM Sucker Rod Couplings
Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market by Application: No-corrosion Oil Well, Corrosive Oil Well
Segmental analysis is one of the most important sections of a market research report. The authors of the report have broadly segmented the global Sucker Rod Couplings market as per product, application, and region. All of the product and application segments are studied in quite some detail in the report while focusing on market share, growth potential, CAGR, and other deciding factors. As part of regional study, the report sheds light on high-growth markets and how they are expected to progress in the coming years. On the whole, the segmentation study comes out as an accurate and a deep assessment of key market segments.
Gaining a competitive edge in any global market is not an easy task. It needs a strategic plan, experienced professionals to execute the plan, and accurate and thorough market research. There may be several questions running through the minds of market players when looking to achieve success in their global market. This report specifically answers important questions that players may have when operating in the global Sucker Rod Couplings market.
- What is the growth potential of the global Sucker Rod Couplings market?
- Which company is currently leading the global Sucker Rod Couplings market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period?
- What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?
- Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?
- How will the competitive landscape change in future?
- What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?
- What will be the total production and consumption in the global Sucker Rod Couplings market by 2027?
- Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the global Sucker Rod Couplings market?
- Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?
- Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3035184/global-sucker-rod-couplings-industry
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Sucker Rod Couplings Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Class T Sucker Rod Couplings
1.2.3 Class SM Sucker Rod Couplings
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 No-corrosion Oil Well
1.3.3 Corrosive Oil Well
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Sucker Rod Couplings Industry Trends
2.4.2 Sucker Rod Couplings Market Drivers
2.4.3 Sucker Rod Couplings Market Challenges
2.4.4 Sucker Rod Couplings Market Restraints
3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales
3.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sucker Rod Couplings Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Sucker Rod Couplings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Sucker Rod Couplings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sucker Rod Couplings Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Tenaris
12.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tenaris Overview
12.1.3 Tenaris Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Tenaris Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.1.5 Tenaris Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Tenaris Recent Developments
12.2 Apergy
12.2.1 Apergy Corporation Information
12.2.2 Apergy Overview
12.2.3 Apergy Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Apergy Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.2.5 Apergy Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Apergy Recent Developments
12.3 Materion
12.3.1 Materion Corporation Information
12.3.2 Materion Overview
12.3.3 Materion Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Materion Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.3.5 Materion Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Materion Recent Developments
12.4 Shandong Nine-Ring
12.4.1 Shandong Nine-Ring Corporation Information
12.4.2 Shandong Nine-Ring Overview
12.4.3 Shandong Nine-Ring Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Shandong Nine-Ring Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.4.5 Shandong Nine-Ring Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Shandong Nine-Ring Recent Developments
12.5 Exceed Oilfield Equipment
12.5.1 Exceed Oilfield Equipment Corporation Information
12.5.2 Exceed Oilfield Equipment Overview
12.5.3 Exceed Oilfield Equipment Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Exceed Oilfield Equipment Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.5.5 Exceed Oilfield Equipment Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Exceed Oilfield Equipment Recent Developments
12.6 Duralitte Group
12.6.1 Duralitte Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Duralitte Group Overview
12.6.3 Duralitte Group Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Duralitte Group Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.6.5 Duralitte Group Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Duralitte Group Recent Developments
12.7 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP)
12.7.1 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP) Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP) Overview
12.7.3 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP) Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP) Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.7.5 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP) Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Ocher Machine-building Plant (OMBP) Recent Developments
12.8 Plainsman Mfg. Inc.
12.8.1 Plainsman Mfg. Inc. Corporation Information
12.8.2 Plainsman Mfg. Inc. Overview
12.8.3 Plainsman Mfg. Inc. Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Plainsman Mfg. Inc. Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.8.5 Plainsman Mfg. Inc. Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Plainsman Mfg. Inc. Recent Developments
12.9 KSBS
12.9.1 KSBS Corporation Information
12.9.2 KSBS Overview
12.9.3 KSBS Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 KSBS Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.9.5 KSBS Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 KSBS Recent Developments
12.10 Shouguang Kunlong
12.10.1 Shouguang Kunlong Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shouguang Kunlong Overview
12.10.3 Shouguang Kunlong Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shouguang Kunlong Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.10.5 Shouguang Kunlong Sucker Rod Couplings SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Shouguang Kunlong Recent Developments
12.11 CNPC Equipment
12.11.1 CNPC Equipment Corporation Information
12.11.2 CNPC Equipment Overview
12.11.3 CNPC Equipment Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 CNPC Equipment Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.11.5 CNPC Equipment Recent Developments
12.12 Hengshui Haiwang
12.12.1 Hengshui Haiwang Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hengshui Haiwang Overview
12.12.3 Hengshui Haiwang Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hengshui Haiwang Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.12.5 Hengshui Haiwang Recent Developments
12.13 Puyang Zhongshi Group
12.13.1 Puyang Zhongshi Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Puyang Zhongshi Group Overview
12.13.3 Puyang Zhongshi Group Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Puyang Zhongshi Group Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.13.5 Puyang Zhongshi Group Recent Developments
12.14 Shandong Molong
12.14.1 Shandong Molong Corporation Information
12.14.2 Shandong Molong Overview
12.14.3 Shandong Molong Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Shandong Molong Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.14.5 Shandong Molong Recent Developments
12.15 Dynatec International
12.15.1 Dynatec International Corporation Information
12.15.2 Dynatec International Overview
12.15.3 Dynatec International Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Dynatec International Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.15.5 Dynatec International Recent Developments
12.16 Henan Dongfanglong
12.16.1 Henan Dongfanglong Corporation Information
12.16.2 Henan Dongfanglong Overview
12.16.3 Henan Dongfanglong Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Henan Dongfanglong Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.16.5 Henan Dongfanglong Recent Developments
12.17 Baotou Liande
12.17.1 Baotou Liande Corporation Information
12.17.2 Baotou Liande Overview
12.17.3 Baotou Liande Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Baotou Liande Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.17.5 Baotou Liande Recent Developments
12.18 Penguin Petroleum Services
12.18.1 Penguin Petroleum Services Corporation Information
12.18.2 Penguin Petroleum Services Overview
12.18.3 Penguin Petroleum Services Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Penguin Petroleum Services Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.18.5 Penguin Petroleum Services Recent Developments
12.19 Shouguang Xinda
12.19.1 Shouguang Xinda Corporation Information
12.19.2 Shouguang Xinda Overview
12.19.3 Shouguang Xinda Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Shouguang Xinda Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.19.5 Shouguang Xinda Recent Developments
12.20 Shandong Baoshida
12.20.1 Shandong Baoshida Corporation Information
12.20.2 Shandong Baoshida Overview
12.20.3 Shandong Baoshida Sucker Rod Couplings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Shandong Baoshida Sucker Rod Couplings Products and Services
12.20.5 Shandong Baoshida Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Sucker Rod Couplings Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Sucker Rod Couplings Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Sucker Rod Couplings Production Mode & Process
13.4 Sucker Rod Couplings Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Sucker Rod Couplings Sales Channels
13.4.2 Sucker Rod Couplings Distributors
13.5 Sucker Rod Couplings Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.