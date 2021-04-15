Cocoa Products Market | Cargill, Ciranda, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A, Tradin Organic, and United Cocoa Processor

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cocoa Products Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2019 – 2026“, the global cocoa products market size was valued at $24.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $30.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, Europe is expected to dominate the global cocoa products market throughout the analysis period as the demand for cocoa-rich products is increasing consistently.

Cocoa products are derived from the cocoa seed of the cocoa tree. There are different types of products obtained from cocoa seeds such as cocoa powder, cocoa paste, cocoa butter, and cocoa liquor which are commonly available across the globe. Cocoa powder is mostly used to produce chocolate & chocolate confectionaries and cocoa paste is used to manufacture ice cream and sweet desserts. Cocoa butter has been widely used in the pharmaceuticals industry to reduce or prevent stretch marks. Furthermore, cocoa liquor is used in bakeries, drinks, desserts, ice creams, and coatings. Rise in use of cocoa products by confectionery industries driving the cocoa products market growth.

The rise in awareness of health benefits regarding the consumption of cocoa-rich products drives the growth of the cocoa products market. Cocoa helps in regulating the symptoms of intense fatigue syndrome, reduces hypertension, improves heart health, and provides protection against sunburn. Cocoa is also a rich antioxidant source. These benefits of cocoa are expected to drive the growth of the cocoa market due to increase in its end-use in varied industries, such as bakery, confectionery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The key players of cocoa products industry profiled in the report include :-Cargill, Ciranda, FUJI OIL CO., LTD., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Puratos Group, The Hershey Company, Touton S.A, Tradin Organic, and United Cocoa Processor.

Key Findings of the Cocoa Products Market :

By product type, the cocoa paste & liquor segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the cocoa products market forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is estimated to experience rapid growth in the cocoa products market, in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

By application, cosmetics is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the cocoa products market.

The confectionery segment occupied 40.83% cocoa products market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

