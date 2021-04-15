Electric Blanket Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Electric blanket contains integrated circuit that provides heating effect. Also, it provides comfortable sleeping experience and is a good mood enhancer, thus providing great comfort to consumer. Electric blankets are adjustable and easy to handle, thus becoming prime choice of consumers, and are able to gain more market traction as compared to traditional blankets in the coming years. The electric blankets also have the temperature controlling unit that adjust the temperature as per requirement. More features such as ability to pre-heat bed and availability in wide range of color swill further boost in market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19, has caused increased consciousness of people towards health. Thus, people are avoiding the products as they don’t fall under essential commodity thus it has also impact the product demand. Also, there has been disruption in production and supply chain of electric blanket that severely impacted the market growth in the recent times.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The inclination of people towards convenience products and rise in the disposable income of people are the major reasons for the market expansion of electric blanket. The usage of IoT in electric blanket has also gained traction in the market. In addition, features such as mood enhancer, and temperature control has further created opportunities for the market growth. Since it is an electric device present with electric circuits, consumer don’t feel safe and reliable, thus hampering the market growth. On the contrary, it helps to keep the body warm and does not affect the room temperature acts as a driver for market growth.

New product launches to flourish the market

The key players are introducing new and innovative features such as temperature control, and pre-heating of bed by use of electric blanket, thus providing impetus to market growth. In addition, multiple benefits offered by the electric blanket such as saving electricity as compared to room heater without altering the room temperature will further boost the market growth. Moreover, warranty and reliability of product offered by companies also attracts customer and will help to gain more market share in the coming years.

Surge in use in households

The inclination of people toward modern day technology in developed countries has increased the demand of electric blanket. In addition, features that help consumer to know the sleep hours and the favorable time to sleep will also help in growing market demand. Moreover, IoT based electric blanket has also attracted consumer as it helps to control various feature with the help of mobile, thus boosting the market growth.

