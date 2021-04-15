Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market 2021 Analysis by Top Players- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc

The research report on the Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability by Data Bridge Market Research. The market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. In addition, research report offers an all-inclusive assessment of the market. Our expert analysts studied the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market. The global Digital Health Monitoring Devices analysis consists primarily of products that used an accurate deployment. The report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the market. Digital Health Monitoring Devices market consists of present as well as future data for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise.

Global digital health monitoring devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The major players of the Digital Health Monitoring Devices market are:

Medtronic

Agfa-Gevaert Group

iHealth Labs Inc

OMRON Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

BioTelemetry, Inc

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc

Epic Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

IBM Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product (Devices, Software, Services)

By Type (Wireless Health, Mhealth, Telehealth, EHR/EMR, Others)

By End User (Hospital, Homecare Settings, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others)

Research Methodology:

The research study Digital Health Monitoring Devices market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Digital Health Monitoring Devices Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Digital Health Monitoring Devices market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into device, software and services. Device segment is sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices. Software segment is sub-segmented into healthcare apps, chronic disease apps, personal health apps and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telehealth, EHR/EMR, mHealth, wireless health and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and others.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group., iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts , McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and among others.

Product launch:

In October 2018, Philips launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app. This mobile app is called as IntelliVue Guardian Software. With this launch company has increased product portfolio and also one more option to their client in health monitoring devices market.

In June 2018, BioTelemetry, Inc. launched its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. With this launch there is an achievement in product portfolio of the company due to addition to this new product.

In March 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions launched new electronic health record (EHR), Avenel. It is mobile-first and cloud-based that has patient record facility, uses machine learning to reduce time for clinical documentation. It is designed to work like an app instead of traditional software. With this launch, one more product got added in company’s product portfolio.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market? What are the key factors driving the Digital Health Monitoring Devices market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Digital Health Monitoring Devices market? Who are the key vendors in the Digital Health Monitoring Devices market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market?

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

