Global Data Center Busway Market Business growth and Detailed market Insights on Upcoming Trends, Size

Global data center busway market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of demand for energy efficient power distribution systems.

Note:- The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Data Center Busway sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. This Data Center Busway report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy.

Leading Data Center Busway manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center busway market are Universal Electric Corporation; Eaton; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; EAE Inc.; Markwell; Vertiv Group Corp.; Delta Power Solutions; Vass Electrical Industries; WETOWN ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED; Anord Mardix Inc.; ABB; PDI; Applied Power Solutions; Legrand; Site Preparation Management Co,.Ltd. and Somet among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of data center colocations globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing number of data centers installation and integration globally is boosting this market growth

Significant advantages of busway trunking systems in data centers over traditional cabling infrastructure also drivers the market growth

Market Restraints:

Limitations regarding the installation method results in lower temperature stability rate which hampers the market growth

Complications arising due to the cable accumulation in these components is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

By Product

Air Splicing Busway (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Busway (CMC)

High Strength Enclosed Busway (CFW)

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Others

By Type

3-Phase 4-Wire

3-Phase 5-Wire

Others

By Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare & Retail

Others

