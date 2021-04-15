Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Report Forecast to 2027 – Sanofi, Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market 2021 offers detailed research and in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Live Attenuated Vaccines market. The report comprises of an all-inclusive account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Live Attenuated Vaccines market and details major players in the market to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. The report has a detailed forecast of the aforementioned aspects over the forecast period. This market report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. The global Live Attenuated Vaccines market also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Top Companies in the Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market:

Sanofi

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

AstraZeneca

Biological E

SutroVax Inc

Polymun Scientific

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Bacterial

Viral

By Development

Tissue Culture

Embryonated Eggs

Live Animals

By Indication

Tuberculosis

Measles

Rotavirus

Yellow Fever

Oral Polio

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Growing prevalence of infections worldwide is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Scientific and development challenge in production of live attenuated vaccine is also hinders the market growth

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market:

1: Market Overview

2: Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4: Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Analysis by Various Regions

5: North America Live Attenuated Vaccines by Countries

6: Europe Live Attenuated Vaccines by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific Live Attenuated Vaccines by Countries

8: South America Live Attenuated Vaccines by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa’s Live Attenuated Vaccines by Countries

10: Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Segment by Types

11: Global Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Segment by Applications

12: Market Forecast

13: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global live attenuated vaccines market are Sanofi, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, AstraZeneca, Biological E, SutroVax Inc, Polymun Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanaria and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Sanofi Pasteur Inc a subsidiary of Sanofi received approval from the FDA for Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prevention of dengue disease caused by serotypes 1 – 4 of the virus in individuals 9 through 16 years of age in the United States. The approval of Dengvaxia provides critical medical prevention for patients living in U.S. dengue endemic areas.

Live Attenuated Vaccines Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

