Membrane Microfiltration Market Statistics 2020: Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Worldwide

The cross-flow segment accounted for more than half of the market share of the global market in 2015, owing to the varied use of this filtration technique in several industries such as water & waste water treatment, pharmaceuticals & biopharmaceutical, food & beverage, hospitals & laboratories, and others. The water & waste water treatment segment accounted for more than one-third share of the global market in 2015, owing to the increase in the desalination and water recycling in the developing countries.

The global Membrane Microfiltration market was valued at $6,769 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,858 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2014 – 2022.

By geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with more than one-third share in 2015, owing to the rise in water & waste water treatment plants in the region, increase in food processing industry in the region, and growth in the manufacturing and R&D facilities of different pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region. In addition, there is a significant increase in the well-equipped laboratories for diagnostic purposes to meet the needs of the patients, which is expected to increase the demand for microfilters.

The major companies profiled Are:

EMD Millipore Corporation

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

3M Purification Solutions

Alfa Laval AB.

Hyflux Ltd

Kubota Corp. Pentair plc

Danaher Corp. (Pall Corp.)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Key Findings of Membrane Microfiltration Market

In 2015, the cross-flow filtration mode segment accounted for half of the share of the global market.

The organic material segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2015.

The water and waste water treatment segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2016 to 2022.

