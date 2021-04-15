Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Growth, Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 Microsoft, IBM, Intel

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market.

The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2707309/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-precision-farming-market

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Leading Players

Microsoft, IBM, Intel, SAP, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, Taranis, aWhere, Precision Hawk, DTN, Resson, Vision Robotics, CropX, John Deere, Gamaya, Cainthus, Harvest Croo Robotics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Segmentation by Product

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Segmentation by Application

Experimental Study

Farm Management

Private Planting

Other

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2707309/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-precision-farming-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market?

How will the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/22392d21bd3df484641273b51d0fdf4b,0,1,global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-precision-farming-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming

1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Product Scope

1.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Machine Learning

2.5 Computer Vision

2.6 Others 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Experimental Study

3.5 Farm Management

3.6 Private Planting

3.7 Other 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market

4.4 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Microsoft

5.1.1 Microsoft Profile

5.1.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.1.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 Intel

5.5.1 Intel Profile

5.3.2 Intel Main Business

5.3.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.4 SAP

5.4.1 SAP Profile

5.4.2 SAP Main Business

5.4.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.5 Agribotix

5.5.1 Agribotix Profile

5.5.2 Agribotix Main Business

5.5.3 Agribotix Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Agribotix Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Agribotix Recent Developments

5.6 The Climate Corporation

5.6.1 The Climate Corporation Profile

5.6.2 The Climate Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 The Climate Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 The Climate Corporation Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 The Climate Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 Taranis

5.7.1 Taranis Profile

5.7.2 Taranis Main Business

5.7.3 Taranis Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Taranis Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Taranis Recent Developments

5.8 aWhere

5.8.1 aWhere Profile

5.8.2 aWhere Main Business

5.8.3 aWhere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 aWhere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 aWhere Recent Developments

5.9 Precision Hawk

5.9.1 Precision Hawk Profile

5.9.2 Precision Hawk Main Business

5.9.3 Precision Hawk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Precision Hawk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Precision Hawk Recent Developments

5.10 DTN

5.10.1 DTN Profile

5.10.2 DTN Main Business

5.10.3 DTN Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 DTN Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 DTN Recent Developments

5.11 Resson

5.11.1 Resson Profile

5.11.2 Resson Main Business

5.11.3 Resson Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Resson Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Resson Recent Developments

5.12 Vision Robotics

5.12.1 Vision Robotics Profile

5.12.2 Vision Robotics Main Business

5.12.3 Vision Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Vision Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Vision Robotics Recent Developments

5.13 CropX

5.13.1 CropX Profile

5.13.2 CropX Main Business

5.13.3 CropX Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 CropX Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 CropX Recent Developments

5.14 John Deere

5.14.1 John Deere Profile

5.14.2 John Deere Main Business

5.14.3 John Deere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 John Deere Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 John Deere Recent Developments

5.15 Gamaya

5.15.1 Gamaya Profile

5.15.2 Gamaya Main Business

5.15.3 Gamaya Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Gamaya Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Gamaya Recent Developments

5.16 Cainthus

5.16.1 Cainthus Profile

5.16.2 Cainthus Main Business

5.16.3 Cainthus Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Cainthus Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Cainthus Recent Developments

5.17 Harvest Croo Robotics

5.17.1 Harvest Croo Robotics Profile

5.17.2 Harvest Croo Robotics Main Business

5.17.3 Harvest Croo Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Harvest Croo Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Harvest Croo Robotics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Dynamics

11.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Industry Trends

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Drivers

11.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Challenges

11.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Precision Farming Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“