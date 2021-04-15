E-Learning Market Growth, 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 Skillsoft, Adobe, SAI Global

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global E-Learning Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the E-Learning market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global E-Learning market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global E-Learning market.

The research report on the global E-Learning market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, E-Learning market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The E-Learning research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global E-Learning market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in E-Learning market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global E-Learning market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

E-Learning Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global E-Learning market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global E-Learning market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

E-Learning Market Leading Players

Skillsoft, Adobe, SAI Global, Cornerstone, Oracle, NAVEX Global, John Wiley and Sons, Japan Foundation, SAP, Infor, Articulate, Udemy, Benesse, Justsystem, Pearson, EDX, Atama Plus, Smart Education, Schoo, StreetAcademy, CLEAR, Surala Net, Coursera, Udacity, Eden, Proseeds, NetLearning, Paiza, Skillshare, LinkedIn, Pluralsight, Uicommons, LIGHTWORKS, E-learning

E-Learning Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the E-Learning market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global E-Learning market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

E-Learning Segmentation by Product

On-Premise E-Learning

Cloud-Based E-Learning

E-Learning Segmentation by Application

Academy

Corporate

Government

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global E-Learning market?

How will the global E-Learning market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global E-Learning market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global E-Learning market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global E-Learning market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of E-Learning

1.1 E-Learning Market Overview

1.1.1 E-Learning Product Scope

1.1.2 E-Learning Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global E-Learning Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global E-Learning Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global E-Learning Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global E-Learning Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, E-Learning Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America E-Learning Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe E-Learning Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific E-Learning Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America E-Learning Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa E-Learning Market Size (2016-2027) 2 E-Learning Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global E-Learning Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global E-Learning Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On-Premise E-Learning

2.5 Cloud-Based E-Learning 3 E-Learning Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global E-Learning Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global E-Learning Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global E-Learning Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Academy

3.5 Corporate

3.6 Government 4 E-Learning Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global E-Learning Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in E-Learning as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into E-Learning Market

4.4 Global Top Players E-Learning Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players E-Learning Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 E-Learning Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Skillsoft

5.1.1 Skillsoft Profile

5.1.2 Skillsoft Main Business

5.1.3 Skillsoft E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Skillsoft E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Skillsoft Recent Developments

5.2 Adobe

5.2.1 Adobe Profile

5.2.2 Adobe Main Business

5.2.3 Adobe E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Adobe E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Adobe Recent Developments

5.3 SAI Global

5.3.1 SAI Global Profile

5.3.2 SAI Global Main Business

5.3.3 SAI Global E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 SAI Global E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Cornerstone Recent Developments

5.4 Cornerstone

5.4.1 Cornerstone Profile

5.4.2 Cornerstone Main Business

5.4.3 Cornerstone E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Cornerstone E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Cornerstone Recent Developments

5.5 Oracle

5.5.1 Oracle Profile

5.5.2 Oracle Main Business

5.5.3 Oracle E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Oracle E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.6 NAVEX Global

5.6.1 NAVEX Global Profile

5.6.2 NAVEX Global Main Business

5.6.3 NAVEX Global E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NAVEX Global E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 NAVEX Global Recent Developments

5.7 John Wiley and Sons

5.7.1 John Wiley and Sons Profile

5.7.2 John Wiley and Sons Main Business

5.7.3 John Wiley and Sons E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 John Wiley and Sons E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 John Wiley and Sons Recent Developments

5.8 Japan Foundation

5.8.1 Japan Foundation Profile

5.8.2 Japan Foundation Main Business

5.8.3 Japan Foundation E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Japan Foundation E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Japan Foundation Recent Developments

5.9 SAP

5.9.1 SAP Profile

5.9.2 SAP Main Business

5.9.3 SAP E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.10 Infor

5.10.1 Infor Profile

5.10.2 Infor Main Business

5.10.3 Infor E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Infor E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Infor Recent Developments

5.11 Articulate

5.11.1 Articulate Profile

5.11.2 Articulate Main Business

5.11.3 Articulate E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Articulate E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Articulate Recent Developments

5.12 Udemy

5.12.1 Udemy Profile

5.12.2 Udemy Main Business

5.12.3 Udemy E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Udemy E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Udemy Recent Developments

5.13 Benesse

5.13.1 Benesse Profile

5.13.2 Benesse Main Business

5.13.3 Benesse E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Benesse E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Benesse Recent Developments

5.14 Justsystem

5.14.1 Justsystem Profile

5.14.2 Justsystem Main Business

5.14.3 Justsystem E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Justsystem E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Justsystem Recent Developments

5.15 Pearson

5.15.1 Pearson Profile

5.15.2 Pearson Main Business

5.15.3 Pearson E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Pearson E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Pearson Recent Developments

5.16 EDX

5.16.1 EDX Profile

5.16.2 EDX Main Business

5.16.3 EDX E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 EDX E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 EDX Recent Developments

5.17 Atama Plus

5.17.1 Atama Plus Profile

5.17.2 Atama Plus Main Business

5.17.3 Atama Plus E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Atama Plus E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Atama Plus Recent Developments

5.18 Smart Education

5.18.1 Smart Education Profile

5.18.2 Smart Education Main Business

5.18.3 Smart Education E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Smart Education E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Smart Education Recent Developments

5.19 Schoo

5.19.1 Schoo Profile

5.19.2 Schoo Main Business

5.19.3 Schoo E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Schoo E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Schoo Recent Developments

5.20 StreetAcademy

5.20.1 StreetAcademy Profile

5.20.2 StreetAcademy Main Business

5.20.3 StreetAcademy E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 StreetAcademy E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 StreetAcademy Recent Developments

5.21 CLEAR

5.21.1 CLEAR Profile

5.21.2 CLEAR Main Business

5.21.3 CLEAR E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 CLEAR E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 CLEAR Recent Developments

5.22 Surala Net

5.22.1 Surala Net Profile

5.22.2 Surala Net Main Business

5.22.3 Surala Net E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Surala Net E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Surala Net Recent Developments

5.23 Coursera

5.23.1 Coursera Profile

5.23.2 Coursera Main Business

5.23.3 Coursera E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Coursera E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Coursera Recent Developments

5.24 Udacity

5.24.1 Udacity Profile

5.24.2 Udacity Main Business

5.24.3 Udacity E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Udacity E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Udacity Recent Developments

5.25 Eden

5.25.1 Eden Profile

5.25.2 Eden Main Business

5.25.3 Eden E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Eden E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Eden Recent Developments

5.26 Proseeds

5.26.1 Proseeds Profile

5.26.2 Proseeds Main Business

5.26.3 Proseeds E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 Proseeds E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 Proseeds Recent Developments

5.27 NetLearning

5.27.1 NetLearning Profile

5.27.2 NetLearning Main Business

5.27.3 NetLearning E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 NetLearning E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 NetLearning Recent Developments

5.28 Paiza

5.28.1 Paiza Profile

5.28.2 Paiza Main Business

5.28.3 Paiza E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Paiza E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 Paiza Recent Developments

5.29 Skillshare

5.29.1 Skillshare Profile

5.29.2 Skillshare Main Business

5.29.3 Skillshare E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Skillshare E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Skillshare Recent Developments

5.30 LinkedIn

5.30.1 LinkedIn Profile

5.30.2 LinkedIn Main Business

5.30.3 LinkedIn E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.30.4 LinkedIn E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.30.5 LinkedIn Recent Developments

5.31 Pluralsight

5.31.1 Pluralsight Profile

5.31.2 Pluralsight Main Business

5.31.3 Pluralsight E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.31.4 Pluralsight E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.31.5 Pluralsight Recent Developments

5.32 Uicommons

5.32.1 Uicommons Profile

5.32.2 Uicommons Main Business

5.32.3 Uicommons E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.32.4 Uicommons E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.32.5 Uicommons Recent Developments

5.33 LIGHTWORKS

5.33.1 LIGHTWORKS Profile

5.33.2 LIGHTWORKS Main Business

5.33.3 LIGHTWORKS E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.33.4 LIGHTWORKS E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.33.5 LIGHTWORKS Recent Developments

5.34 E-learning

5.34.1 E-learning Profile

5.34.2 E-learning Main Business

5.34.3 E-learning E-Learning Products, Services and Solutions

5.34.4 E-learning E-Learning Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.34.5 E-learning Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America E-Learning Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-Learning Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific E-Learning Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America E-Learning Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa E-Learning Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 E-Learning Market Dynamics

11.1 E-Learning Industry Trends

11.2 E-Learning Market Drivers

11.3 E-Learning Market Challenges

11.4 E-Learning Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

