Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Size, Epidemiology, Drugs, Leading Companies And Competitive Landscape By DelveInsight

Some of Polymyalgia Rheumatica Facts:

Approximately 15% of patients with PMR develop giant cell arteritis (GCA), and 40-50% of patients with GCA have associated PMR

In the United States, the average annual incidence of polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) is 52.5 cases per 100,000 persons

Polymyalgia rheumatica is an inflammatory disorder that causes muscle pain and stiffness in various parts of the body. It most commonly affects the:

shoulders

neck

arms

hips

The symptoms often appear suddenly and tend to be worse in the morning.

Polymyalgia rheumatica typically affects people over age 65. It rarely develops in those under age 50. Polymyalgia rheumatica is also more likely to occur in women than in men. People of Northern European and Scandinavian descent are at a higher risk for the condition as well.

Some people with polymyalgia rheumatica are also diagnosed with a related disorder called temporal arteritis. This condition causes inflammation of the blood vessels in the scalp, neck, and arms. Temporal arteritis can also cause headaches, jaw pain, and vision problems.

