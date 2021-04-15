Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Size, Epidemiology, Drugs, Leading Companies And Competitive Landscape By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“
DelveInsight’s “Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Polymyalgia Rheumatica , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Polymyalgia Rheumatica market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Some of Polymyalgia Rheumatica Facts:
- Approximately 15% of patients with PMR develop giant cell arteritis (GCA), and 40-50% of patients with GCA have associated PMR
- In the United States, the average annual incidence of polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) is 52.5 cases per 100,000 persons
Request for free Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polymyalgia-rheumatica-market
Polymyalgia rheumatica is an inflammatory disorder that causes muscle pain and stiffness in various parts of the body. It most commonly affects the:
- shoulders
- neck
- arms
- hips
The symptoms often appear suddenly and tend to be worse in the morning.
Polymyalgia rheumatica typically affects people over age 65. It rarely develops in those under age 50. Polymyalgia rheumatica is also more likely to occur in women than in men. People of Northern European and Scandinavian descent are at a higher risk for the condition as well.
Some people with polymyalgia rheumatica are also diagnosed with a related disorder called temporal arteritis. This condition causes inflammation of the blood vessels in the scalp, neck, and arms. Temporal arteritis can also cause headaches, jaw pain, and vision problems.
Request for free Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polymyalgia-rheumatica-market
Polymyalgia Rheumatica Companies:
- Bayer AG
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis AG
- Lupin, Cipla Inc
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc
- And Many Others
Scope of Polymyalgia Rheumatica Report:
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Polymyalgia Rheumatica , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Polymyalgia Rheumatica epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Polymyalgia Rheumatica are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Polymyalgia Rheumatica market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Polymyalgia Rheumatica market
Request for free Sample Page: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polymyalgia-rheumatica-market
Table of Contents:
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Polymyalgia Rheumatica
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Polymyalgia Rheumatica
- Polymyalgia Rheumatica : Market Overview at a Glance
- Polymyalgia Rheumatica : Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Polymyalgia Rheumatica Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Polymyalgia Rheumatica Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- Polymyalgia Rheumatica : Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Polymyalgia Rheumatica
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
Request for detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/polymyalgia-rheumatica-market
DelveInsght’s Licensing service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.
Related Reports:
- Wilms Tumor Pipeline
- End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market
- Sarcopenia Market
- Helicobacter Pylori Infections Pipeline
Other Reports:
- Post-Surgical Pain Market
- Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market
- Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market
- Atrial Flutter Market
- Xerostomia Market
- Bile Duct Neoplasm Market
- Dermatomycoses Market
- Familial Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Market
- Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Ankit Nigam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +19193216187
City: Albany
State: New York
Country: United States