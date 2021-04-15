Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Insight, Pipeline Assessment, Treatment, Companies & Drugs By DelveInsight

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Analysis Shows Tremendous Growth Opportunities for the Coming Years

With over 30+ players proactively involved in developing novel therapies for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) and over 30+ therapies expected to get launched, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline presents quite a promising overall picture for the next decade.

“Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Pipeline Insight, 2021” by DelveInsight highlights the details around the NMIBC pipeline scenario, unmet needs, and Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies.

Some of the key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Highlights:

30+ key companies including the APIM Therapeutics, UroGen Pharma, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, TARIS Biomedical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and several others are involved in adding value to the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline.

30+ emerging therapies are in the NMIBC pipeline

While ATX-101 and TAR-200 are in early stages of clinical development (ATX-101 in preclinical stages and TAR 200 in Phase I); UGN-102 , and Balversa are in Phase II stage of trials with Opdivo and PF-06801591 in the end-stage (Phase III) of clinical development.

and are in early stages of clinical development (ATX-101 in preclinical stages and TAR 200 in Phase I); , and are in Phase II stage of trials with and in the end-stage (Phase III) of clinical development. Anchiano Therapeutics is leveraging its expertise in small-molecule oncology development and is developing novel small-molecule inhibitors of RAS and PDE10/β-catenin in collaboration with ADT Pharmaceuticals .

is leveraging its expertise in small-molecule oncology development and is developing novel small-molecule inhibitors of RAS and PDE10/β-catenin in collaboration with . LIPAC is working to enhance the therapeutic index of proven cancer drugs, which results in more effective treatments for intracavitary cancers with the help of its proprietary proliposomal intracavitary paclitaxel drug delivery platform, LiPax. LIPAC announced the successful completion of a Phase 2A marker lesion clinical trial designed to predict long-term (two-year) recurrence-free survival rates in patients with low-grade highly recurrent NMIBC treated with LiPax.

is working to enhance the therapeutic index of proven cancer drugs, which results in more effective treatments for intracavitary cancers with the help of its proprietary proliposomal intracavitary paclitaxel drug delivery platform, LIPAC announced the successful completion of a Phase 2A marker lesion clinical trial designed to predict long-term (two-year) recurrence-free survival rates in patients with low-grade highly recurrent NMIBC treated with LiPax. In August 2020, GeneCentric Therapeutics entered into a research collaboration with Janssen around RNA-based drug response biomarkers for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is a common, heterogeneous cancer found in the tissue of the bladder’s inner surface, wherein the bladder muscle is not involved.

NMIBC Pipeline Therapies

Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceuticals

Opdivo (Nivolumab) is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb. The drug harnesses the body’s immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response by blocking the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands.

Opdivo holds a vital place as the treatment option across multiple cancers. It has been approved for colorectal cancer; gastric cancer; Head and neck cancer; Hodgkin’s disease; Liver cancer; Malignant melanoma; Mesothelioma; Non-small cell lung cancer; Renal cell carcinoma; Urogenital cancer, and is currently in phase III clinical development for participants with High-risk Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer that is persistent or recurrent after treatment with BCG in a phase III trial titled “a phase III, randomized, double-blind trial of Nivolumab in combination with Intravesical BCG Versus Standard of Care BCG alone’’ (NCT04149574). The trial is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 700 participants and expected to be completed in August 2030.

BMS is also evaluating Opdivo in a phase II trial titled “a phase II, randomized, open-label study of Nivolumab or Nivolumab/BMS-986205 alone or combined with intravesical BCG in participants with BCG-Unresponsive, high-risk, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer” (NCT03519256). The trial is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 358 participants and expected to be completed in September 2024.

UGN-102: UroGen Pharma

UGN-102 (mitomycin gel) is an investigational formulation that utilizes innovative technology, RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, for the treatment of low-grade NMIBC.

UroGen Pharma is investigating the therapy in phase 3, to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of UGN-102 (mitomycin) for an intravesical solution with or without (±) transurethral resection of bladder tumors. The trial is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrolment of 632 participants and expected to be completed in December 2023.

Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Roche’s Atezolizumab (Tecentriq), a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1 expressed on tumour cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, is already commercially available for Breast cancer; Liver cancer; Malignant melanoma; Non-small cell lung cancer; Small cell lung cancer; and Urogenital cancer. Roche is also evaluating the drug for Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. It is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 614 participants and expected to be completed in February 2028.

To learn more about NMIBC Drugs Development, request NMIBC Drugs Pipeline Sample Report

Scope of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Major Players: 30+ companies

Prominent Players: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, UroGen Pharma, Roche, Viventia Bio, ImmunityBio

Key Drugs: 30+ pipeline drugs

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: Atezolizumab, ALT-803, UGN-102, Vicinium, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab, PF-06801591, Durvalumab, APL-1202

Visit to know more about the report offerings @ Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

Key Questions Answered in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Report

How many companies are developing Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer drugs?

How many Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to emerging drugs?

Get in touch with our Business Executive @ NMIBC Pipeline Trends and Futuristic Outlook to learn more about the domain.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Overview 4 NMIBC Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Therapeutic Assessment 6 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Assessment 8 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Collaboration Deals 9 NMIBC Late-Stage Products 10 NMIBC Mid-Stage Products 11 NMIBC Early-Stage Products 12 NMIBC Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 13 NMIBC Inactive Products 14 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Key Companies 15 Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Key Products 16 NMIBC Unmet Needs 17 NMIBC Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Analyst Views on NMIBC Future Trends 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bladder cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Muscle Invasive Bladder cancer

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)—Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast–2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the NMIBC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the NMIBC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma (MM) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the MM, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the MM market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), Japan and China.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Prostate Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Prostate cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prostate cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prostate cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight’s “Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Advanced Liver Cancer Market

DelveInsight’s “Advanced Liver Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Advanced Liver Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Advanced Liver Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Other Links:

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

DelveInsght’s Competitive Intelligence Service includes a multidimensional coverage, helping to keep track of competitors and gain traction in the dynamic market by overcoming the challenges and expediting business growth through a strategic and tactical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Ankit Nigam

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +19193216187

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter