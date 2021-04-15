Lewy Body Dementia Market Analysis Of Current And Future Market Dynamics And Identification Of Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

(Albany, US) DelveInsight’s Lewy Body Dementia Market Analysis Report proffers a comprehensive outlay of the Lewy Body Dementia Epidemiological analysis focusing on the incidence and diagnosed patient pool segmented on the basis of several factors, as well as the Lewy Body Dementia market analysis in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Japan).

The report covers the Lewy Body Dementia market trends covering key pharmaceutical companies in the market, upcoming as well as Lewy Body Dementia marketed therapies, unmet needs, prevailing constraints and the factors driving the market size growth.

Some of the key highlights from the Lewy Body Dementia Market Report:

LBD is the third-most common cause of dementia, thereby accounting for 5% to 10% of total cases. Lewy body is also estimated to be found in other brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Men had a higher incidence of DLB than women

Lewy body dementia is a progressive disease which accounted for the 10% to 15% of the total cases of dementia.

In the U.K., as per research, among 100 dementia patients, 10 to 15 patients suffer from LBD and hence, this statistic is estimated to boost the Lewy body dementia treatment market.

Some of Lewy Body Dementia Companies:

Allergan Plc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioArctic AB

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi AG

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Mylan NV

And Many Others

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Lewy Body Dementia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Lewy Body Dementia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Lewy Body Dementia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Lewy Body Dementia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Lewy Body Dementia market

Lewy body dementia, also known as dementia with Lewy bodies, is the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Protein deposits, called Lewy bodies, develop in nerve cells in the brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement (motor control).

Lewy body dementia causes a progressive decline in mental abilities. People with Lewy body dementia may experience visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention. Other effects include Parkinson’s disease-like signs and symptoms such as rigid muscles, slow movement and tremors.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Lewy Body Dementia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Some of Lewy Body Dementia Drugs Covered:

LY3154207

ABBV-0805

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Lewy Body Dementia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Lewy Body Dementia Lewy Body Dementia: Market Overview at a Glance Lewy Body Dementia: Disease Background and Overview Lewy Body Dementia Patient Journey Lewy Body Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Lewy Body Dementia Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Lewy Body Dementia Marketed Products Lewy Body Dementia Emerging Therapies Lewy Body Dementia: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Lewy Body Dementia Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Lewy Body Dementia Lewy Body Dementia KOL Views Lewy Body Dementia Market Drivers Lewy Body Dementia Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities

