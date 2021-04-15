New Report: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Growth, survey and Forecast by 2027| CrowdStrike, ManageEngine, Snort

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market.

The research report on the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3041961/global-intrusion-detection-systems-ids-market

The Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Leading Players

CrowdStrike, ManageEngine, Snort, OSSEC, Suricata, Zeek, Sagan, Security Onion, AIDE, Kismet, Barracuda Networks, Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper Networks, AT&T Cybersecurity, Forcepoint, Fortinet

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Segmentation by Product

Host-based Intrusion Detection Systems (HIDS)

Network-based Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS)

Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Segmentation by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3041961/global-intrusion-detection-systems-ids-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market?

How will the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/454c26f15addea8c72c4d9e9a57e18ec,0,1,global-intrusion-detection-systems-ids-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS)

1.1 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Host-based Intrusion Detection Systems (HIDS)

2.5 Network-based Intrusion Detection Systems (NIDS) 3 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 CrowdStrike

5.1.1 CrowdStrike Profile

5.1.2 CrowdStrike Main Business

5.1.3 CrowdStrike Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 CrowdStrike Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 CrowdStrike Recent Developments

5.2 ManageEngine

5.2.1 ManageEngine Profile

5.2.2 ManageEngine Main Business

5.2.3 ManageEngine Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ManageEngine Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ManageEngine Recent Developments

5.3 Snort

5.3.1 Snort Profile

5.3.2 Snort Main Business

5.3.3 Snort Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Snort Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 OSSEC Recent Developments

5.4 OSSEC

5.4.1 OSSEC Profile

5.4.2 OSSEC Main Business

5.4.3 OSSEC Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 OSSEC Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 OSSEC Recent Developments

5.5 Suricata

5.5.1 Suricata Profile

5.5.2 Suricata Main Business

5.5.3 Suricata Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Suricata Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Suricata Recent Developments

5.6 Zeek

5.6.1 Zeek Profile

5.6.2 Zeek Main Business

5.6.3 Zeek Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Zeek Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Zeek Recent Developments

5.7 Sagan

5.7.1 Sagan Profile

5.7.2 Sagan Main Business

5.7.3 Sagan Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Sagan Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Sagan Recent Developments

5.8 Security Onion

5.8.1 Security Onion Profile

5.8.2 Security Onion Main Business

5.8.3 Security Onion Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Security Onion Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Security Onion Recent Developments

5.9 AIDE

5.9.1 AIDE Profile

5.9.2 AIDE Main Business

5.9.3 AIDE Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AIDE Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 AIDE Recent Developments

5.10 Kismet

5.10.1 Kismet Profile

5.10.2 Kismet Main Business

5.10.3 Kismet Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kismet Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Kismet Recent Developments

5.11 Barracuda Networks

5.11.1 Barracuda Networks Profile

5.11.2 Barracuda Networks Main Business

5.11.3 Barracuda Networks Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Barracuda Networks Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Developments

5.12 Check Point

5.12.1 Check Point Profile

5.12.2 Check Point Main Business

5.12.3 Check Point Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Check Point Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Check Point Recent Developments

5.13 Palo Alto Networks

5.13.1 Palo Alto Networks Profile

5.13.2 Palo Alto Networks Main Business

5.13.3 Palo Alto Networks Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Palo Alto Networks Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Developments

5.14 Juniper Networks

5.14.1 Juniper Networks Profile

5.14.2 Juniper Networks Main Business

5.14.3 Juniper Networks Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Juniper Networks Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Juniper Networks Recent Developments

5.15 AT&T Cybersecurity

5.15.1 AT&T Cybersecurity Profile

5.15.2 AT&T Cybersecurity Main Business

5.15.3 AT&T Cybersecurity Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 AT&T Cybersecurity Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 AT&T Cybersecurity Recent Developments

5.16 Forcepoint

5.16.1 Forcepoint Profile

5.16.2 Forcepoint Main Business

5.16.3 Forcepoint Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Forcepoint Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Forcepoint Recent Developments

5.17 Fortinet

5.17.1 Fortinet Profile

5.17.2 Fortinet Main Business

5.17.3 Fortinet Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Fortinet Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Fortinet Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Dynamics

11.1 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Industry Trends

11.2 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Drivers

11.3 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Challenges

11.4 Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“