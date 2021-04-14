Paragliders Market; Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Advance Thun, NOVA Performance Paragliders, Sky Paragliders

“

The report titled Global Paragliders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed competitive assessment, regional study, and analysis of the global Paragliders market including market dynamics and factors affecting market growth.

The Paragliders report provides useful suggestions and recommendations that will help players to strengthen their market position. Market players use it to plan out new strategies or amend their existing ones for improving sales and profit margins.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paragliders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paragliders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paragliders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paragliders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paragliders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paragliders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advance Thun, NOVA Performance Paragliders, Sky Paragliders, Bruce Goldsmith Design, GIN Gliders, Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG, Dudek Paragliders, Mac Para, UP International, Axis, Ozone Paragliders, NZ Aerosports, ICARO Paragliders, U-TURN GMBH, Independence Paragliding, ITV Parapentes, Avic Hongguang

The Paragliders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paragliders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paragliders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paragliders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paragliders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paragliders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paragliders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paragliders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paragliders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paragliders

1.2 Paragliders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paragliders Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Single Person Paragliders

1.2.3 Two-person Paragliders

1.3 Paragliders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paragliders Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Recreation & Entertainment

1.3.3 Sports Competition

1.4 Global Paragliders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Paragliders Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Paragliders Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Paragliders Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Paragliders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paragliders Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paragliders Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paragliders Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Paragliders Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Paragliders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paragliders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Paragliders Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Paragliders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Paragliders Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Paragliders Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Paragliders Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Paragliders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Paragliders Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Paragliders Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Paragliders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Paragliders Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Paragliders Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Paragliders Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Paragliders Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Paragliders Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Paragliders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Paragliders Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Paragliders Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Paragliders Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Paragliders Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Paragliders Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Paragliders Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Paragliders Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Paragliders Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Paragliders Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Paragliders Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Paragliders Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Advance Thun

6.1.1 Advance Thun Corporation Information

6.1.2 Advance Thun Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Advance Thun Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Advance Thun Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Advance Thun Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 NOVA Performance Paragliders

6.2.1 NOVA Performance Paragliders Corporation Information

6.2.2 NOVA Performance Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 NOVA Performance Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 NOVA Performance Paragliders Product Portfolio

6.2.5 NOVA Performance Paragliders Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Sky Paragliders

6.3.1 Sky Paragliders Corporation Information

6.3.2 Sky Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Sky Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Sky Paragliders Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Sky Paragliders Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Bruce Goldsmith Design

6.4.1 Bruce Goldsmith Design Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bruce Goldsmith Design Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Bruce Goldsmith Design Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Bruce Goldsmith Design Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Bruce Goldsmith Design Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 GIN Gliders

6.5.1 GIN Gliders Corporation Information

6.5.2 GIN Gliders Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 GIN Gliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 GIN Gliders Product Portfolio

6.5.5 GIN Gliders Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG

6.6.1 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

6.6.2 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Dudek Paragliders

6.6.1 Dudek Paragliders Corporation Information

6.6.2 Dudek Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Dudek Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dudek Paragliders Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Dudek Paragliders Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Mac Para

6.8.1 Mac Para Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mac Para Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Mac Para Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Mac Para Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Mac Para Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 UP International

6.9.1 UP International Corporation Information

6.9.2 UP International Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 UP International Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 UP International Product Portfolio

6.9.5 UP International Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Axis

6.10.1 Axis Corporation Information

6.10.2 Axis Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Axis Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Axis Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Axis Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Ozone Paragliders

6.11.1 Ozone Paragliders Corporation Information

6.11.2 Ozone Paragliders Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Ozone Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Ozone Paragliders Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Ozone Paragliders Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 NZ Aerosports

6.12.1 NZ Aerosports Corporation Information

6.12.2 NZ Aerosports Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 NZ Aerosports Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 NZ Aerosports Product Portfolio

6.12.5 NZ Aerosports Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 ICARO Paragliders

6.13.1 ICARO Paragliders Corporation Information

6.13.2 ICARO Paragliders Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 ICARO Paragliders Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 ICARO Paragliders Product Portfolio

6.13.5 ICARO Paragliders Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 U-TURN GMBH

6.14.1 U-TURN GMBH Corporation Information

6.14.2 U-TURN GMBH Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 U-TURN GMBH Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 U-TURN GMBH Product Portfolio

6.14.5 U-TURN GMBH Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Independence Paragliding

6.15.1 Independence Paragliding Corporation Information

6.15.2 Independence Paragliding Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Independence Paragliding Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Independence Paragliding Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Independence Paragliding Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 ITV Parapentes

6.16.1 ITV Parapentes Corporation Information

6.16.2 ITV Parapentes Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 ITV Parapentes Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 ITV Parapentes Product Portfolio

6.16.5 ITV Parapentes Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Avic Hongguang

6.17.1 Avic Hongguang Corporation Information

6.17.2 Avic Hongguang Paragliders Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Avic Hongguang Paragliders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Avic Hongguang Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Avic Hongguang Recent Developments/Updates 7 Paragliders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Paragliders Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paragliders

7.4 Paragliders Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Paragliders Distributors List

8.3 Paragliders Customers 9 Paragliders Market Dynamics

9.1 Paragliders Industry Trends

9.2 Paragliders Growth Drivers

9.3 Paragliders Market Challenges

9.4 Paragliders Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Paragliders Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paragliders by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paragliders by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Paragliders Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paragliders by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paragliders by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Paragliders Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paragliders by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paragliders by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

