Bicycle Market Expected to Reach $28,667.3 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bicycle Market by Type, Sales Channel, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global bicycle market size was valued at $20,280.0 million in 2019. Furthermore, the bicycle market growth is projected to reach $28,667.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The non-cargo electric bike segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,712.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17,580.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Bicycle sports is an ongoing trend in the market. Countries such as the U.S., Paris, and China are some of the leaders in bicycle sports. With surge in demand for bicycles, manufacturers are developing and elevating sports bikes that are light in weight, wheels with strong grip, strong breaks, and aerodynamic design, thus enhancing the cycling experience. In addition, sports bicycles are used in mountain riding and off-road riding as well. This not only promotes bike sports but also provides users with a thrill and adventurous experience. These bicycle trends leads to the rise in bicycle market demand.

Moreover, bicycle sports provide career options as a coach, analyst, or as head of the bicycle association to bikers and athletes. Bicycle associations play a vital role in the growth of the global market. These associations share a common goal to promote and increase cycling worldwide. The World Association of Cycling Events (WACE) is one of the biggest bicycle association, which organizes various prestigious and largest bicycle events at a global level. These bicycle events include Cape Town Cycle Tour, TD Five Boro Bike Tour, Vatternunrnad, RideLondon, and Grant Fondo Campagnolo Roma. Thus, increase in bicycling events add to the popularity of these vehicles, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Water Powered Flosser Market report on the basis of TYPE,SALES CHANNEL,END USER

By Type

Cargo Electric bike

Non-Cargo Electric bike

Cargo Nonelectric bike

Non-cargo Nonelectric bike

By Sales Channel

Online Platforms

Physical Stores

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Analysis:

The report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries. In addition to market share in each country and sub region, this chapter of this report also provides information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the share and market growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region in the estimated time period.

North America (USA, Canada)

(USA, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

(Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru).

Presently, rapid increase has been witnessed in rental bicycle services. From a business perspective, this idea is an innovative way for profit earning, as investment in this business is minimal in comparison to other rental motored vehicles. Furthermore, the maintenance of the bicycles is affordable, which motivates the new service provides to invest in this business. Moreover, from the customer’s point of view, tourists are benefitted the most, as rental bikes are affordable and easily available.

