Adaptive Traffic Control System Market is Rising with Higher CAGR of 17.8% to Growth US$ 15,058.53 million by 2028 | Cubic Corporation, Digicon,, Efkon, Efftronics Systems

The adaptive traffic control system market was valued at US$ 4,307.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,058.53 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Adaptive traffic control system is a solution designed and developed to manage the growing traffic issues faced by the metropolitan cities. The adaptive traffic control system analyzes the flow of traffic in real-time and accordingly adjust the traffic signals’ split timings to optimize the flow of the traffic in order reduce and avoid congestions on the road. The adaptive traffic control system is combination of hardware and software components which allows operators to gather data regarding the flow of traffic from each intersection of the city in order to minimize delays and stops.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Limited

Cubic Corporation

Digicon

Efkon

Efftronics Systems pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd.

Trafiksol Its Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Swarco AG

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Adaptive Traffic Control System Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Adaptive Traffic Control System Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Adaptive Traffic Control System Market position.

