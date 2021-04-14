Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Key Developments, Future Products, Marketing Strategy And Strategically Analyzed Facts

Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Global Growth, Trends, Opportunities and COVID-19 Impacts”

Global off-highway electric vehicle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 24.98% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in industrial sector and growing demand for farm equipment are the factor for the market growth.

Key market players in the global Off-highway Electric Vehicle market

The report presents the profiles and strategic developments of key market players including,

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global off-highway electric vehicle market are Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd; Caterpillar; Komatsu America Corp; AB Volvo; Deere & Company; CNH Industrial; Sandvik AB; Liebherr Group; Epiroc Mining India Limited; Terex; DEUTZ AG; Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd; AGCO GmbH.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.; KUBOTA Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

Major Segmentation: Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market

Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market By Equipment (Dump Truck, Dozer, Excavator, Motor Grader, Lhd, Loader, Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Battery Type (Lithium- ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead- Acid, Others), Battery Capacity (<50 Kwh, 50–200 Kwh, 200–500 Kwh, >500 Kwh), Propulsion Type (Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric), Power Output (<50 Hp, 50–150 Hp, 150–300 Hp, >300 Hp), Electric Trator Equipment (Lawn Mower, Sprayer, Tractor), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market has been conducted across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Americas. In MEA, the market has been assessed in GCC countries and Africa. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, among others are covered. In the report, the Europe market has been segmented into Western and Eastern Europe. In West Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK were under the spotlight. The Americas market has been segmented into Latin America and North America. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are covered.

