Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Developments and Emerging Trend, Growth Factors, Business Prospects

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 60.54 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 14.33% forecast To 2026. Increase demand of the UAV in military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Players operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market are:

3D Robotics,

Aerovironment,

BAE Systems.,

Elbit Systems,

General Atomics,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

Thales Group,

Boeing

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt. Ltd announced the launch of their new unmanned aerial system – the WanderB Vertical Take-off & Landing UAV. They are specially designed so that it can be used for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, disaster management and commercial applications.

In November 2018, China launched a pilot traffic management program for unmanned aerial vehicle which will offer a new platform for UAV management. They will also provide services like quick approval of flight applications, real-time flight paths, quick verification of identities and information broadcasting.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of unmanned aerial vehicles for photography, hobbyist, agriculture and surveillance applications is driving the growth of market.

Rise in their demand across the developing nations.

Market Restraints:

The cost of the UAV is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Fixed- Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs), Applications (Military, Civil & Commercial. Homeland Security, Consumer), Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), System (UAV Platforms, UAV Payloads, UAV Data Links, UAV Ground Control Stations, UAV Launch and Recovery Systems), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated UAVs, Semi-Autonomous UAVs, Fully-Autonomous UAVs), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), MTOW (<25 Kilograms, 25-150 Kilograms, >150 Kilograms), Geography

