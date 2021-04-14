IVF Services Market Fast growth at a CAGR of 11.6% and forecast period by 2027 | Max Healthcare, Bloom IVF, CCRM Fertility, OXFORD FERTILITY

The IVF services market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 from US$ 13,496.29 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Fertility clinics are among medical clinics that support couples as well as individuals who want to conceive pregnancy but have been unable to achieve this goal through the natural course for medical reasons. There are several fertility clinics and services offered in North American and European counties to prevent infertility. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) now produces more than 50,000 babies per year in the US through 330,000 IVF procedures.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Max Healthcare

Bloom IVF

CCRM Fertility.

OXFORD FERTILITY

Create Health (Create Fertility)

Medicover

Aevitas Fertility Clinic

BIOART Fertility Clinic

Prelude Fertility, Inc.

Gift ov life

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the IVF Services Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the IVF Services Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their IVF Services Market position. The IVF Services Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of IVF Services Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. IVF Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. IVF Services Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. IVF Services Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. IVF Services Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. IVF Services Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

