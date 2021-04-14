Water Powered Flosser Market Product type (Cordless, Countertop) Distributional channel (Pharmaceutical store , Online) Application (Dental care, Home care, Hospital ) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Water Powered Flosser Market“ The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

A water flosser is a cleaning gadget that shoots a lean stream of water. When pointed between your teeth or at the gum line, it can remove food particles and plaque on or between your teeth. Periodontal infections are caused by bacteria and mediated by many factors, including host response, smoking, diabetes, oral hygiene regimens, and compliance. The common suggestion by the dentist is toothbrushing for supragingival plaque removal and flossing for interdental plaque removal. Powered water flosser has improvement in plaque removal and reduce accumulation over time compared to manual toothbrushes. Increase the hygiene practices of oral and healthy lifestyles of people will increase the demand for dental care products in the market during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Water Powered Flosser Market report on the basis of product Type, Distributional channel, and Application:

Product type

Cordless

Countertop

Distributional channel

Pharmaceutical store

Online

Application

Dental care

Home care

Hospital

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The Water Powered Flosser Market is highly competitive and innovative in terms of advancement product, easy-to-use, effectiveness, and cost of the product. The market is distinguished by the presence of international and regional players are increasing their impression in the e-commerce and social-media platform, through various advertisements and oral-promotional events.

The usage of water flosser has been an effective solution to improve plaque removal and reducing gum bleeding as compared to manual toothbrushes.

Demand for professional clinic use due to increasing cases of dental diseases in the mid-age population is the key factor driving market growth.

Increased prices of dental treatments across the globe, indirect growth of oral irrigator’s in-home care.

Rising the safety practices of oral care and changing healthy lifestyle of people lead growth in the advancement water flosser market.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries. In addition to market share in each country and sub region, this chapter of this report also provides information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the share and market growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region in the estimated time period.

North America (USA, Canada)

(USA, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

(Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru).