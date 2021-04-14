Group Travel Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2028

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Group Travel Market ” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The increasing demand of people in order to spend a quality time with their friends and family has given rise to group travel. One can save money and share experiences during the group travel. In order to reduce boredom during travel, people prefer group travels. It ensures more safety and enjoyment as compared to the solo travel. The increasing concern of people towards holidaying with a group of people possessing common interests is the key factor driving its market. Group travels are the occasions of get together of families and friends and they are helpful to get out of their comfort zones. Increase in the disposable income of people and the rising demands to explore new lands facilitates its growth.

Expedia Group,Booking Holdings,CWT,Travel Leaders Group,Direct Travel,Fareportal,Frosch,Omega World Travel,Travel Edge, and ATG,Adelman Travel

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global group travel market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global group travel market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global group travel market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global group travel market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The increasing preference of people towards convenience products facilitates the group travel market. Due to the hectic schedules, people get less time to spend with their closed ones. Thus, they plan group travels to explore new places and also to spend their leisure time with the people with common interests .Also, there are different catchy schemes and discounts for the people with memberships and during special occasions. Group travel has multiple benefits like reduction in boredom, sharing experiences, saving money and safety. Although, the risk of terrorism and disasters are the restraints in its growth. But the multiple benefits prove to be the key reasons for its growth.

Surge in usage due to various facilities

The group travel market has expanded in the recent years due to the availability of convenience. The comfort and different amenities provided help to create a customer base and generate revenue.

