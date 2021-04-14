OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Growth Factor, Key Challenges and Growth Factors 2021 – 2027|Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Novartis AG

Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled * Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Research Report 2021* . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market.

The research report on the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The OTC Cold and Cough Medicines research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Leading Players

Sanofi-Aventis, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., AstraZeneca Plc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co.

OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Segmentation by Product

Pellets, Drops, Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Sprays

OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Segmentation by Application

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market?

How will the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines

1.2 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Pellets

1.2.3 Drops

1.2.4 Tablets

1.2.5 Capsules

1.2.6 Powders

1.2.7 Sprays

1.3 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Segment by Application

1.3.1 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.4 Online Pharmacies

1.4 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Sanofi-Aventis

6.1.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

6.1.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Sanofi-Aventis OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Sanofi-Aventis Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Johnson & Johnson OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

6.3.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Novartis AG

6.4.1 Novartis AG Corporation Information

6.4.2 Novartis AG Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Novartis AG OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Novartis AG Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Novartis AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

6.5.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Corporation Information

6.5.2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Product Portfolio

6.5.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 AstraZeneca Plc.

6.6.1 AstraZeneca Plc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 AstraZeneca Plc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 AstraZeneca Plc. OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 AstraZeneca Plc. Product Portfolio

6.6.5 AstraZeneca Plc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.6.1 Pfizer Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Pfizer Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Pfizer Inc. OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Pfizer Inc. Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Sun Pharmaceutical

6.8.1 Sun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Sun Pharmaceutical OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Sun Pharmaceutical Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

6.9.1 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Procter & Gamble Co.

6.10.1 Procter & Gamble Co. Corporation Information

6.10.2 Procter & Gamble Co. Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Procter & Gamble Co. OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Procter & Gamble Co. Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Procter & Gamble Co. Recent Developments/Updates 7 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines

7.4 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Distributors List

8.3 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Customers 9 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Dynamics

9.1 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Industry Trends

9.2 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Growth Drivers

9.3 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Challenges

9.4 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 OTC Cold and Cough Medicines Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of OTC Cold and Cough Medicines by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

