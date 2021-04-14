Intelligent Agriculture Market Growth Factor, Competitive Share & Forecast 2021|Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms

Los Angeles, United States, April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled * Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Research Report 2021* . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Intelligent Agriculture market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Intelligent Agriculture market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Intelligent Agriculture market.

The research report on the global Intelligent Agriculture market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Intelligent Agriculture market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Intelligent Agriculture research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Intelligent Agriculture market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Intelligent Agriculture market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Intelligent Agriculture market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Intelligent Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Intelligent Agriculture market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Intelligent Agriculture market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Intelligent Agriculture Market Leading Players

AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, FarmedHere, Metro Farms, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sundrop Farms, Alegria Fresh

Intelligent Agriculture Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Intelligent Agriculture market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Intelligent Agriculture market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Intelligent Agriculture Segmentation by Product

Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others

Intelligent Agriculture Segmentation by Application

Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Intelligent Agriculture market?

How will the global Intelligent Agriculture market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Intelligent Agriculture market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Intelligent Agriculture market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Intelligent Agriculture market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Agriculture

1.2 Intelligent Agriculture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hydroponics

1.2.3 Aeroponics

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Intelligent Agriculture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Vegetable Cultivation

1.3.3 Fruit Planting

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Intelligent Agriculture Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Intelligent Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Intelligent Agriculture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Intelligent Agriculture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Intelligent Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Intelligent Agriculture Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Intelligent Agriculture Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Intelligent Agriculture Production

3.4.1 North America Intelligent Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Production

3.5.1 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Intelligent Agriculture Production

3.6.1 China Intelligent Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Intelligent Agriculture Production

3.7.1 Japan Intelligent Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Intelligent Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Intelligent Agriculture Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Intelligent Agriculture Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Intelligent Agriculture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AeroFarms

7.1.1 AeroFarms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.1.2 AeroFarms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AeroFarms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AeroFarms Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Gotham Greens

7.2.1 Gotham Greens Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gotham Greens Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Gotham Greens Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Gotham Greens Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Gotham Greens Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)

7.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lufa Farms

7.4.1 Lufa Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lufa Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lufa Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lufa Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lufa Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

7.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Green Sense Farms

7.6.1 Green Sense Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.6.2 Green Sense Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Green Sense Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Green Sense Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Garden Fresh Farms

7.7.1 Garden Fresh Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.7.2 Garden Fresh Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Garden Fresh Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Garden Fresh Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mirai

7.8.1 Mirai Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mirai Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mirai Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mirai Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mirai Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sky Vegetables

7.9.1 Sky Vegetables Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sky Vegetables Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sky Vegetables Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sky Vegetables Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sky Vegetables Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TruLeaf

7.10.1 TruLeaf Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.10.2 TruLeaf Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TruLeaf Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TruLeaf Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TruLeaf Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Urban Crops

7.11.1 Urban Crops Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.11.2 Urban Crops Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Urban Crops Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Urban Crops Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Urban Crops Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sky Greens

7.12.1 Sky Greens Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sky Greens Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sky Greens Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sky Greens Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sky Greens Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 GreenLand

7.13.1 GreenLand Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.13.2 GreenLand Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.13.3 GreenLand Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 GreenLand Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 GreenLand Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Scatil

7.14.1 Scatil Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.14.2 Scatil Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Scatil Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Scatil Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Scatil Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jingpeng

7.15.1 Jingpeng Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jingpeng Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jingpeng Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jingpeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jingpeng Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Metropolis Farms

7.16.1 Metropolis Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.16.2 Metropolis Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Metropolis Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Metropolis Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Metropolis Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Plantagon

7.17.1 Plantagon Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.17.2 Plantagon Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Plantagon Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Plantagon Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Plantagon Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Spread

7.18.1 Spread Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.18.2 Spread Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Spread Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Spread Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Spread Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Sanan Sino Science

7.19.1 Sanan Sino Science Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sanan Sino Science Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Sanan Sino Science Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Sanan Sino Science Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Sanan Sino Science Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nongzhong Wulian

7.20.1 Nongzhong Wulian Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nongzhong Wulian Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nongzhong Wulian Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nongzhong Wulian Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nongzhong Wulian Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Vertical Harvest

7.21.1 Vertical Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.21.2 Vertical Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Vertical Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Vertical Harvest Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Vertical Harvest Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Infinite Harvest

7.22.1 Infinite Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.22.2 Infinite Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Infinite Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Infinite Harvest Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Infinite Harvest Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 FarmedHere

7.23.1 FarmedHere Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.23.2 FarmedHere Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.23.3 FarmedHere Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 FarmedHere Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 FarmedHere Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Metro Farms

7.24.1 Metro Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.24.2 Metro Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Metro Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Metro Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Metro Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Green Spirit Farms

7.25.1 Green Spirit Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.25.2 Green Spirit Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Green Spirit Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Green Spirit Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Green Spirit Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Indoor Harvest

7.26.1 Indoor Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.26.2 Indoor Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Indoor Harvest Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Indoor Harvest Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Indoor Harvest Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Sundrop Farms

7.27.1 Sundrop Farms Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.27.2 Sundrop Farms Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Sundrop Farms Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Sundrop Farms Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Sundrop Farms Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Alegria Fresh

7.28.1 Alegria Fresh Intelligent Agriculture Corporation Information

7.28.2 Alegria Fresh Intelligent Agriculture Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Alegria Fresh Intelligent Agriculture Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Alegria Fresh Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Alegria Fresh Recent Developments/Updates 8 Intelligent Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Agriculture Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intelligent Agriculture

8.4 Intelligent Agriculture Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Intelligent Agriculture Distributors List

9.3 Intelligent Agriculture Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Intelligent Agriculture Industry Trends

10.2 Intelligent Agriculture Growth Drivers

10.3 Intelligent Agriculture Market Challenges

10.4 Intelligent Agriculture Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Intelligent Agriculture by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Intelligent Agriculture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Intelligent Agriculture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Intelligent Agriculture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Intelligent Agriculture Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Intelligent Agriculture

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Intelligent Agriculture by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Intelligent Agriculture by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Intelligent Agriculture by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Intelligent Agriculture by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Intelligent Agriculture by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intelligent Agriculture by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Intelligent Agriculture by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Intelligent Agriculture by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

