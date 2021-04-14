Robotics Market-New Research Report Announced with business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies|FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Panasonic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Robotics Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Robotics market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Robotics market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Robotics market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Robotics market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Panasonic, Kawasaki, Nachi, Epson, Mitsubishi, Denso, Yamaha, Toshiba, iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Sharp Market Segment by Product Type: Industrial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel Market Segment by Application:

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Personal

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Robotics market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robotics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robotics market

TOC

1 Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Robotics

1.2 Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Industrial Robots

1.2.3 Service Robots for Professional

1.2.4 Service Robots for Personnel

1.3 Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Personal

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Robotics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Robotics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Robotics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Japan Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Taiwan(China) Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 South Korea Robotics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Robotics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Robotics Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Robotics Production

3.6.1 Japan Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Robotics Production

3.7.1 China Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Taiwan(China) Robotics Production

3.8.1 Taiwan(China) Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Taiwan(China) Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 South Korea Robotics Production

3.9.1 South Korea Robotics Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 South Korea Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Robotics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Robotics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Robotics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Robotics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Robotics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Robotics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 FANUC

7.1.1 FANUC Robotics Corporation Information

7.1.2 FANUC Robotics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 FANUC Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 FANUC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 FANUC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 ABB Robotics Corporation Information

7.2.2 ABB Robotics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ABB Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Yaskawa

7.3.1 Yaskawa Robotics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yaskawa Robotics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Yaskawa Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Yaskawa Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Yaskawa Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KUKA

7.4.1 KUKA Robotics Corporation Information

7.4.2 KUKA Robotics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KUKA Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KUKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 OTC

7.5.1 OTC Robotics Corporation Information

7.5.2 OTC Robotics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 OTC Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 OTC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 OTC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic Robotics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panasonic Robotics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Panasonic Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kawasaki

7.7.1 Kawasaki Robotics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kawasaki Robotics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kawasaki Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nachi

7.8.1 Nachi Robotics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nachi Robotics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nachi Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Epson

7.9.1 Epson Robotics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Epson Robotics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Epson Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Epson Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Epson Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Robotics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Robotics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Denso

7.11.1 Denso Robotics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Denso Robotics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Denso Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Denso Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Yamaha

7.12.1 Yamaha Robotics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yamaha Robotics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Yamaha Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Yamaha Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Yamaha Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Toshiba

7.13.1 Toshiba Robotics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Toshiba Robotics Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Toshiba Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 iRobot

7.14.1 iRobot Robotics Corporation Information

7.14.2 iRobot Robotics Product Portfolio

7.14.3 iRobot Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 iRobot Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 iRobot Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ecovacs

7.15.1 Ecovacs Robotics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ecovacs Robotics Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ecovacs Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ecovacs Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ecovacs Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Proscenic

7.16.1 Proscenic Robotics Corporation Information

7.16.2 Proscenic Robotics Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Proscenic Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Proscenic Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Proscenic Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Matsutek

7.17.1 Matsutek Robotics Corporation Information

7.17.2 Matsutek Robotics Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Matsutek Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Matsutek Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Matsutek Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Neato Robotics

7.18.1 Neato Robotics Robotics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Neato Robotics Robotics Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Neato Robotics Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Neato Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Neato Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Infinuvo(Metapo)

7.19.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Corporation Information

7.19.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 LG

7.20.1 LG Robotics Corporation Information

7.20.2 LG Robotics Product Portfolio

7.20.3 LG Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Samsung

7.21.1 Samsung Robotics Corporation Information

7.21.2 Samsung Robotics Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Samsung Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Sharp

7.22.1 Sharp Robotics Corporation Information

7.22.2 Sharp Robotics Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Sharp Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Sharp Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Sharp Recent Developments/Updates 8 Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Robotics

8.4 Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Robotics Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Robotics Industry Trends

10.2 Robotics Growth Drivers

10.3 Robotics Market Challenges

10.4 Robotics Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Robotics by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Taiwan(China) Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 South Korea Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Robotics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Robotics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Robotics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Robotics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Robotics by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Robotics by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Robotics by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

